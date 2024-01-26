Bastrop residents ask for expanded recreation facilities as city eyes new Rec Center

A group of residents urged the Bastrop City Council on Tuesday to expand the Recreation Center's facilities and programming.

According to the city’s Parks and Recreation master plan, the Recreation Center occupies a 4,000-square-foot building on Water Street. However, offices and storage spaces limit the amount of recreational space in the center. With a $30 monthly membership, residents can access the center, its classes and its events. Non-residents pay $35 per month for a membership.

The city plans to partner with the Bastrop Economic Development Corporation to build a new rec center on 80 acres of land the corporation owns south of Texas 71 near Technology Lane, City Manager Sylvia Carrillo said in an email. She said this new rec center would be the focal point of a multi-field sports complex aimed at drawing “sports-centered tourism” to Bastrop.

“We are growing very quickly and realize the Rec Center is a focal gathering point and much needed,” Carrillo said.

One resident asked the council to consider offering child care services for members during class times. She said the small space doesn’t mix well with energetic, small children when classes are at capacity.

“I went last Saturday with my kids,” she said. “We invited two other moms who brought two other young children with them. Unfortunately, we were told we had to leave. Some of the younger children just couldn’t sit still. … Moms need to dance, and moms need to exercise.”

Most of the residents who spoke asked the council to look at expanding the current facility while the city works on the new rec center.

“Rather than looking for a bigger space that might be harder to find, what if we add an additional space so we can serve everyone,” said resident Shirley Baugh. “We can diversify our classes. We need more social activities which bring our community together.”

Carrillo said the city is looking at facilities near the current Rec Center for overflow. She also said the city is considering partnering with nearby churches to provide drop-in child care to rec members for a fee.

Council funds history museum repairs

The City Council unanimously approved $225,000 from the hotel occupancy tax fund to pay for repairs at the Bastrop County Historical Society. That fund is currently worth $1.9 million.

Executive Director Nicole DeGuzman said the historical society estimates a budget of approximately $500,000 to complete all necessary maintenance on the building.

“We have an aging building that needs repairs,” DeGuzman said in October. “We have a leaky roof that is damaging our artifacts. … We have air conditioners that have failed. We’ve replaced five air conditioners in the last two years, and more are aging.”

The city owns and leases the building the historical society occupies. However, Carrillo said the lease requires the historical society to pay for maintenance alongside the rent for the building. She added that city staff may be able to complete some of the repairs because the city owns it.

DeGuzman said the museum will move the historic fire engine in its collection outdoors to a protected and well-lit enclosure during these repairs. She also said the historical society will complete extensive repairs to the visitor center’s bathroom, the only public bathroom on Main Street.

