Bastrop school board lowers tax rate

Homeowners in the Bastrop school district can expect a decrease in property taxes next year after the school board approved its tax rate on Tuesday.

The Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new tax rate of 1.0702 per $100 home valuation, which represents a 0.185 cent decrease compared to last year, according to the district' chief financial officer, Dina Edgar.

“Looking at our tax rate history over the past 10 years, you can see that we've been relatively consistent for the five years leading up to 2018,” Edgar said. “And then beginning in 2019, we will have lowered the tax rate by 37 cents over the past five years.”

Last year, the owner of an average home appraised at $339,984 with a homestead exemption paid $2,695 in taxes to the district. This year, the owner of an average home appraised at $365,712 with a homestead exemption is expected to pay $2,066.

In June, the Bastrop school district adopted a general fund budget of $122.4 million and a debt service budget of $30.8 million.

The general fund budget is the primary account of a school district and is used to account for almost all financial resources. It covers the day-to-day operations of the school district, including expenses such as salaries for teachers and staff, utilities, supplies and general maintenance. The debt service fund is used to manage the repayment of borrowed funds, as well as to record and manage payments of principal and interest related to general long-term liabilities.

To support these adopted budgets, Edgar recommended a tax rate of 66.92 cents for maintenance and operations and 40.1 cents for debt service, which comes out to $1.0702.

The meeting also acknowledged the 29 students in grades 11 and 12 who have received the title of AP Scholar from the College Board, which is granted to students who achieve scores of at least a three on three or more AP Exams. This number of students has doubled compared to last year, according to Cheryl Pinkston, coordinator of advanced academics for the school district.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Bastrop school board lowers tax rate