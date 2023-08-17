Bat captured in Newfane home confirmed to have rabies

Aug. 17—A Phillips Road resident's cat is being monitored after coming into contact with a rabid bat on Monday.

The cat captured the bat in the home and the homeowner contacted the Niagara County Department of Health for an investigation. The bat was submitted to the state Department of Health Wadsworth Laboratory for rabies analysis, and it was confirmed rabid on Thursday.

The rabies vaccination status of the cat is being confirmed and will determine the quarantine protocols for the animal. NCDOH Nursing Division will evaluate the case further to determine if rabies post-exposure shots are warranted for any residents at the home.

Two other rabid bats have been confirmed in July of this year, one in Pendleton and one in North Tonawanda.

Bats, raccoons, skunks and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed (share) the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible. A rabid animal can only be confirmed by submitting a laboratory sample.

"Rabies is a viral infection that affects the nervous system of raccoons, skunks and other mammals, including people. Rabies continues to be a serious public health concern, and fatal in unvaccinated animals," explained Public Health Director, Daniel Stapleton. "Members of our Niagara County community can help by monitoring their children and pets, and by keeping pets up to date with rabies vaccinations," he advised.

The Niagara County Department of Health's Environmental Division offers free rabies clinics five times a year with the next clinic on Sept. 16 at the Town of Lockport Highway Garage, 6560 Dysinger Road. Pre-registration will be required. The complete rabies clinic is at: http://www.niagaracounty.com/health. Follow the "Rabies Information" icon.

In an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in the Western New York region, the county's Department of Health is taking part in a collaborative effort to dissemination oral rabies vaccine (ORV). The ORV project is led by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. ORV field evaluations began in 1997 and the ongoing project continues to address operational questions related to bait density, distribution methods and effectiveness in raccoons, skunks and other wildlife. Niagara County has participated this continuing multi-year study since its inception.

The field test includes hand and aerial distribution of rabies vaccine-containing baits. "Hand baiting in areas of Niagara Falls and helicopter distribution in more densely populated areas has already been completed," said Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton. Fixed wing aircraft distribution over more rural areas continues through Friday.

Raccoons are vaccinated against rabies when they eat the wildlife rabies vaccine that is contained in the baits. The ONRAB bait consists of a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) blister pack, containing the rabies vaccine. To make the bait attractive, the blister pack containing the vaccine is coated with a sweet attractant. When an animal bites into one of the baits, it will release the vaccine into their mouth and, with an adequate dose, develops immunity to rabies. If you find ORV baits, leave them alone, unless they are found where children or pets play.

If residents have additional questions related to the ORV ONRAB field trial, contact the Environmental Health Division at (716) 439-7444.