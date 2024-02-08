Bat charity introduces ‘anti-oppression’ training for staff

Bat Conservation Trust says it's committed to making sure 'everyone has the opportunity to perceive nature and bat conservation in particular' - Mike Powles/Getty Images

A British bat charity has rolled out “anti-oppression” training for staff to boost inclusion.

The Bat Conservation Trust (BCT), whose president is Chris Packham, the BBC presenter, introduced the training as part of a raft of measures to improve diversity and inclusion.

Anti-oppression is a concept from the field of social work which seeks to identify and break down “power structures” and “systems of oppression” which might exclude people.

A BCT spokesperson said it is committed to making sure “everyone has the opportunity to perceive nature and bat conservation in particular”.

“Anti-oppression training is one way that we can raise awareness of the lived experience of people from all sorts of backgrounds. Understanding the barriers that some people experience because of their age, disability, sexuality, race, religion or other characteristics enables our staff to embed inclusive and equitable practice into the way we work.”

Details of the BCT’s inclusion drive have emerged amid a wider effort in the environmental sector to increase diversity, and following a report by Wildlife and Countryside Link which warned MPs that ethnic minorities may fear that the rural areas are “dominated by white people”.

The BCT was among the charities who supported the report which claimed that the British countryside was a “racist colonial” white space.

At the South West of England Bat Conference 2023, Naomi Webster, the BCT’s training and conferences manager, announced it would be offering “anti-oppression training for all BCT staff” and that the charity had “rolled out unconscious bias training for line managers”.

The trust, known for nationwide bat surveys in which amateurs are encouraged to take part, has stated that “oppression” may create barriers for some when it comes to participating in wildlife conservation.

A statement on the BCT website says: “We recognise there can be many barriers to connecting with nature and engaging with conservation and that systemic issues and systems of oppression impact different groups in different ways.

“We are working to understand and remove barriers to participation and build new knowledge into our decision-making. We will continue to challenge inequity and will not tolerate discrimination, bullying or harassment.”

The BCT previously took part in a project called the Race Report, a diversity survey of environmental groups, as part of its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The charity’s report revealed the organisation to be overwhelmingly white, along with much of the environmental sector.

In 2022, Wildlife and Countryside Link, an umbrella group for environmental charities whose members include WWF and the RSPCA, developed a “Route map towards greater ethnic diversity”, which sought to ensure wildlife organisations became “more diverse and more inclusive”.

The plans were co-signed by the BCT, which is a member organisation of the group.