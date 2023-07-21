‘A bat out of hell’: Boston police release bodycam video showing aftermath of Kendra Lara’s crash

Police have released bodycam footage showing the aftermath of Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara’s car wreck last month that left her son injured and led to criminal charges in court.

Four lengthy videos released by the Boston Police Department feature officers speaking with Lara in the moments after the crash and an interview with a man who claimed the councilor was driving “like a bat out of hell” before she struck a house on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain on the morning of June 30.

Lara is charged with operating negligently so as to endanger, recklessly permitting bodily injury to a child under 14, driving a car with a suspended license, and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

“I want to know for sure that she didn’t have her child in front of her,” a man whose face was blurred told Boston officers at the scene of the crash. “I was just beginning to pull out and she came by like a bat out of hell and just swerved.”

Lara was driving more than double the 25 mph speed limit, according to police. Investigators also said that her 7-year-old son was also not adequately restrained in a booster seat, and he had to go to the hospital with injuries.

When asked about the crash as she was being treated in an ambulance, Lara, who was blurred out, identified herself and told a police officer that the man “came out right in front of me.”

“He pulled out right in front of me. He didn’t check his rearview mirrors to see if anybody was coming down the street,” Lara explained. “He pulled out in front of me...I just swerved not to hit him.”

The officer also asked Lara, “Do you have your license on you?” Lara responded, “No, no I don’t”

Lara has not held a valid driver’s license since 2013, yet she “regularly” drove to work at Boston City Hall, a city spokesperson said last week.

One of the videos showed Lara’s Honda Civic resting up against the home after it barreled through a fence.

Georgia Kalogerakis, who lives in the home that Lara struck, said the impact of the crash cracked her foundation. She’s also grateful no one was hurt, as her grandchildren often play out front.

“There has been no acknowledgment on her part of her actions. No contact. No indication of remorse,” Kalogerakis said after Lara faced a judge.

The rest of the bodycam video showed officers checking on Lara and her son at the hospital, as well as Kalogerakis outside of her home asking officers if those involved in the crash were OK.

According to her driving record, Lara has had at least six other violations over the last decade.

“I just want to reiterate that I am wanting to be fully accountable for my mistake and I plan on doing everything possible to remedy any issues,” Lara said earlier this week. “I know that as an elected official I need to hold myself to a higher standard and I attend to do that.”

Lara is due back in court in August.

