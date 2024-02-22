Bat-wielding suspect earns suspended jail sentence

Feb. 22—A 57-year-old man accused of taking a wooden bat to his ex-girlfriend in Marion last year received a suspended jail sentence in Flathead County District Court earlier this month.

Prosecutors initially charged James Stenton Wagar with felony assault with a weapon following the alleged May 30 attack. He pleaded not guilty at his June 22 arraignment, but struck a deal with prosecutors on Feb. 2.

In exchange for a guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to amend the felony charge to misdemeanor assault and recommend he receive a suspended six-month stint in the Flathead County Detention Center. During Wagar's combination change of plea hearing and sentencing on Feb. 6, Judge Robert Allison stuck to the agreed upon terms and gave the 57-year-old credit for three days of time served.

Allison also ordered Wagar to undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all provider recommendations.

Wager allegedly showed up at his cousin's home in Marion, where his ex-girlfriend was staying, armed with a small wooden bat on May 30. He struck her on the right leg with the bat, according to court documents, causing her pain.

When Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies caught up with him, Wagar allegedly admitted pushing his ex to the ground during the confrontation. Deputies also spotted a small wooden bat in his vehicle and subsequently arrested him, court documents said.

