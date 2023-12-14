BATA awarded for hiring veterans

Dec. 14—TRAVERSE CITY — State officials commended the Bay Area Transportation Authority this month for hiring military veterans.

The award was presented by the Veterans Employment Services division of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. A framed certificate of the award will be displayed in BATA's Hall Street transfer station.

Both Michigan and the federal government have programs that encourage employers to hire veterans. BATA currently employs 14 veterans out of a total 122 employees.

"It's an honor to be recognized as an organization that is committed to providing well-paying jobs to veterans that have served our country, now in a different service capacity," said BATA Executive Director Kelly Dunham. "We consistently hear from our staff that they experience a high level of personal reward in meeting the needs of our community."

BATA serves more than 350,000 riders in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties each year, covering 900 square miles. Many BATA riders are seniors and disabled residents of the area. Veterans, seniors over the age of 60 and active military members receive a 50-percent discount on BATA fares with proper ID and/or a BATA reduced fare card.