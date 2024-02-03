BATA girds for parkway project

Feb. 3—TRAVERSE CITY — The Bay Area Transportation Authority will modify some its city and outlying bus routes to help downtown visitors and employees navigate their way around the looming reconstruction of Grandview Parkway.

BATA representatives met with members of the city's Downtown Development Authority Board on Friday to review bus routes changes related to the massive road project. The $24.7 million reconstruction project impacting more than 2 miles of Grandview Parkway west of Garfield Avenue is scheduled to begin March 13 and be split into two segments, continuing into November.

BATA Communications and Development Director Eric Linguar said the two-county bus system will implement a handful of route adjustments starting next month to move passengers in and out of downtown during the construction, and give area residents and visitors more public transportation options while the work is ongoing.

"We're going to give people more options to and from downtown, and to move around downtown once you're there," Linguar said. "It's going to be the easy way to avoid getting in the traffic, the congestion, the construction, and providing people an alternative to maybe getting a few more cars off the road."

Changes to BATA's free Bayline service downtown will include separating it into two loops during the first phase of the construction work from mid-March through July. A Bayline West route will shuttle buses between Meijer and BATA's Hall Street Transfer Station every 20 minutes.

A Bayline East route will run between the park-and-ride lot at Woodland Creek near Acme and the Hall Street Transfer Station, also at 20-minute intervals.

East-bound buses will follow the designated detour route, while buses headed back toward downtown will incorporate the Northwestern Michigan College/Dennos Museum loop, then follow Fair Street to Titus Street then to Garfield Avenue to State Street into downtown, with a new temporary stop located at State and Barlow streets.

Linguar said BATA is also working to expand its park-and-ride options during the construction work. It currently offers park-and-ride at the Meijer lot on the west side of town, along with the Woodland Creek lot, and is looking for other potential park-and-ride lots available during the spring and summer. There will also be increased downtown bus loops from Hall Street to Boardman Avenue.

Starting in May, Linguar said BATA will have a new 40-vehicle park-and-ride lot available at its new Transfer Station along LaFranier Road. It will also increase the frequency of its City Loop 2 north/south route, and increasing its village loop routes to Kingsley and Interlochen.

BATA also launched a real-time bus tracker service available at www.batabustracker.com so riders get can live time information on bus locations.

The DDA Board had scheduled a study session Friday to discuss the BATA presentation, but because of recent resignations and the absence of board members Michael Brodsky, Jeff Joubran and Mayor Amy Shamroe, the board didn't have a quorum and members in attendance were limited in their discussion.

DDA board members met with Kristin Combs of Bright Spark Strategies, a Lansing-based communications firm that received a $50,000 contract in September to help the DDA with public outreach and education efforts surrounding its Moving Downtown Forward tax increment financing plan, formerly known as TIF '97. Combs presented various documents and presentations that the firm has developed to explain how tax increment financing works, its history in the city and how it impacts implementation of the current TIF plan.

Again, board members were limited in their discussion without a quorum, and were instructed to direct their follow-up comments and recommendations to Combs and DDA staff for discussion at a future meeting.