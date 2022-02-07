Batavia Prom Dress Giveaway Resumes After Two-Year Hiatus

BATAVIA, IL — After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chip In Batavia is returning with its prom dress giveaway event March 12. To make this happen, Batavia Public Library is hosting a collection drive through March 10.

People can bring clean dresses "in good to excellent conditions" as well as accessories and new makeup to the checkout desk at the library, 10 S. Batavia Ave. Organizers said tax donation letters will also be available.

Although Chip In's mission is to help low-income and homeless families in Batavia, the giveaway is open to any Kane County high school junior or senior. In 2019, the last time the event took place, Chip In was able to give away more than 300 dresses to students across the Chicagoland area.

"The goal is to ensure that all girls, regardless of income status can enjoy this right of passage and not sit out due to the typically high expense," reads a news release.

In order to maintain social distancing, Chip In has partnered with the Kane County Health Department to use the Kane Vax Hub, 501 N. Randall Road in Batavia, as the site of the giveaway.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 4, hundreds of dresses will be on display during the free giveaway. Private changing rooms will also be available.

Chip In will be accepting monetary donations as well. The money will go toward paying for tuxedo rentals and prom tickets for Batavia students, organizers said.

