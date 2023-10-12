Batavia substitute teacher accused of 'inappropriate relationship' with student

A Batavia Local School District substitute teacher is accused of having an "inappropriate relationship" with an underage student after he was seen holding hands with and kissing her while at Kings Island last weekend.

Tre Allen Ogletree, 26, was booked into the Clermont County Jail on charges of sexual battery on Wednesday, according to court documents.

When Ogletree was confronted by police and the school administration, he denied initially the allegations and was sent home.

Investigators learned the student met Ogletree while he was employed by the school during the 2022-2023 school year and began chatting with him over summer break via social media. The pair started hanging out in August.

Both Ogletree and the student later told police they had sex at his Union Township apartment in August, September and October, investigators said.

The relationship between Ogletree and the student first came to light after concerns were shared with a school resource officer on Wednesday, the school district said in a letter shared with parents and staff.

High school administrators launched an investigation and Ogletree is no longer teaching at the district.

"As a school community, the alleged conduct on the part of this substitute teacher is deeply troubling and upsetting, and in no way aligns with the standards and values of the school district," Batavia Local Schools said in the statement. "At this time, we are continuing to work with local law enforcement, and are supporting our staff and students, all of whom are negatively impacted by the alleged actions of this individual."

Ogletree was employed through the Center for Collaborative Solutions, a council of governments that employs over 1,500 active substitutes and provides services for over 30 school districts across Hamilton and Clermont counties, according to its website.

Matt Wendeln, program manager with the Center for Collaborative Solutions, said via email that the organization is working with Batavia Local Schools and law enforcement, adding that Ogletree has since been placed on leave.

"Prior to his employment, Ogletree was thoroughly vetted through a mandated FBI and Ohio BCI background check and received an Ohio substitute teaching license," Wendeln wrote. "The Ohio Department of Education verifies all record checks are satisfactory before issuing a teaching license or educational aide permit."

Court records did not list Ogletree's attorney as of Thursday afternoon. He's scheduled to appear in Clermont County Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 23.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Batavia substitute teacher accused of 'inappropriate relationship'