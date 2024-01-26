Batesville Main Street launches new logo

Jan. 26—BATESVILLE — Batesville Main Street announces the launch of the organization's new logo.

The Batesville Main Street Board of Directors, led by the efforts of Adam Fischmer, Marketing Director, and Amy Pretzer, Executive Director, working closely with Jimmy Rowland, of Rowland Graphics, LLC, is pleased to announce and unveil Batesville Main Street's new logo highlighting the organization's brand and mission with identifiable attributes specific to the Batesville community as well as aspects associated with the organization's standing as an accredited Indiana Main Street organization.

The new logo focuses on a lantern atop a light post, an element commonly associated with and recognized as a feature to many main street organizations across the country. However, the lantern and light post incorporated within the logo should be familiar with Batesville residents and visitors as the lantern replicates those located throughout Batesville's downtown area.

Emanating from the lantern are four beams of colored light each representing the four pillars of the Main Street Approach: Economic Vitality, Promotion, Design, and Organization. The color of the four light beams — orange, yellow, green and blue — give deference to and match the color pallets of the Indiana Main Street and National Main Street organizations.

"Batesville," written in large block lettering, with "Main Street" in identical smaller block lettering immediately, below states the name of the organization but also emphasizes the organizational goal of Batesville Main Street — to benefit the whole community through a focus on improving the Main Street district — and is represented by the beams shining over Batesville. The stylistic block and black lettering combined with the classical lantern further represent the mix of the community's historical and classical relevance intertwined and cohesive with modern solutions and initiatives.

Pretzer announced the new launch.

"The new Batesville Main Street logo represents so much of what our organization is and aims to be," she said. "The new logo is unique to Batesville Main Street, identifiable, modern, and incorporates a recognizable attribute to our service area. We are extremely excited to launch this new logo renewing our focus into the identity of Batesville Main Street."

Previously, Batesville Main Street's logo and brand identity closely mirrored the logo and branding of the City of Batesville and Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce. While all three are extremely supportive in each other's efforts benefiting the community and regularly coordinate and collaborate on projects for the Batesville community, each of the three exist as separate and distinct entities: one as a municipality, one as a membership organization, and Batesville Main Street as a not for profit 501(c)(3).

Over the course of the next few months, Batesville Main Street will undergo efforts to complete the change to include the logo and selected colors in all aspects of the organization.

About Batesville Main Street

Batesville Main Street, Inc. is an Indiana Not-For-Profit Corporation founded in 2010 and operates thanks to countless volunteers. It aims to be a catalyst for the economic and physical rehabilitation, development, growth, and sustainability of the defined downtown district. Batesville Main Street is guided by a volunteer Board of Directors and efforts are carried out by volunteer committees and their members.

More information about Batesville Main Street can be found at www.batesvillemainstreet.org.

Batesville Main Street is an entity separate and apart from the City of Batesville and the Batesville Chamber of Commerce. If you are interested in supporting Batesville Main Street and its efforts through a financial donation, visit www.batesvillemainstreet.org/donate/ or stop by the Batesville Memorial Building and ask for Amy Pretzer. — Information provided