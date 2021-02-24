Batesville man charged with three felonies

Feb. 24—BATESVILLE — Brian K Sims, 42, Batesville, was charged with two counts of child molesting (Level 1 and Level 4 Felonies) and incest (Level 4 Felony), according to a probable cause affidavit provided by the Ripley County Prosecutor's Office.

The affidavit, which was signed by Batesville Police Department Detective Sergeant Michael Manus, states Sims allegedly committed the crimes between January 1, 2020 and November 9, 2020 against a minor under the age of 14.

The victim indicated Sims inappropriately touched them approximately once a month, with the last time being prior to Thanksgiving 2020, at which time a text message was sent to Sims telling him to stop.

A forensic interview was conducted with the victim at the Child's Advocacy Center in Greensburg.

Sims' initial hearing was held Wednesday, Feb. 17 in Ripley County.