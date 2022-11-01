Bath: Artificial joints from cremated help save lives

Thousands of pounds' worth of metal recycled from cremations in Bath has been sold to potentially save lives.

The money raised has come from the sale of items like artificial joints and metal plates, and has been given to The Children's Air Ambulance.

The donation of £12,000 means the service can fly several crucial missions.

The recovered metal came from Haycombe Crematorium, with permission from the families of the deceased.

It comes after Bath and North East Somerset Council joined the not-for-profit Recycling of Metals Scheme run by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management.

Members of the scheme collect metal from the cremators and the money raised from recycling is divided between members for distribution among charities.

'Support is vital'

The Children's Air Ambulance said the donation would make a huge difference.

Its community fundraising executive Fiona Franklin, said: "The support of our local communities is so important to our charity as we receive no government funding and rely solely on generous donations like these to remain operational.

"Each potentially lifesaving mission costs £3,500 so, on behalf of the charity, I'd like to say a huge thank you to the wonderful team at Haycombe Crematorium and Bath & North East Somerset Council for their generous donation which will help save young lives.

"The charity often transfers patients from all over the south west, including Bath, so support from the local community is vital."

The charity-funded service is the second to benefit this year from money raised through the scheme in Bath.

In February, £15,000 was donated to Josephine's Star, a charity which provides bereavement support for children and young people.