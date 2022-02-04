🌱 Bath Beach Gas Explosion + Teacher Fired After NYPD Tweet
Three homes were destroyed in a Bath Beach gas explosion early on Friday morning. FDNY officials that no injuries were sustained in the incident, but two homes were flattened and a third had to be knocked down. Neighbors had been noticing a gas smell coming from the area for weeks prior to the explosion. (CBS New York)
A Brooklyn math teacher was fired after saying that she would boycott a fundraiser held for the families of two NYPD officers killed in a Jan. 21 Harlem shooting. Laura Lynne Duffy tweeted that she would be "intentionally dressing up" for the dress-down fundraiser to honor the slain officers. (Paywall: New York Daily News)
Brooklyn robbery suspect Clarence Little has died of wounds sustained in a gun battle with the NYPD on Jan. 4. (Paywall: New York Daily News)
Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Central Library. (9 a.m.)
Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute resuming in person classes. (9:00 AM)
Littlefield's 2nd annual Valentine's Day market. (1 p.m.)
Live music at Brooklyn Made. (7 p.m.)
A rainy day scene from the Brooklyn Bridge Park. (Instagram)
The 24th Annual BAMkids Film Festival from Feb. 5-6 at BAM Rose Cinemas. (Instagram)
Join the Brooklyn Children's Museum for their annual Black Future Festival from Feb. 19-27. (Facebook)
A handful of Brooklyn eateries are closing their doors. (Eater NY)
