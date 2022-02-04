🌱 Bath Beach Gas Explosion + Teacher Fired After NYPD Tweet

Welcome back, Brooklyn! Let's get you all caught up to start this day off on an informed note. Here's everything you need to know in town today.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 29 and a low of 16.

Here are the top stories today in Brooklyn:

Three homes were destroyed in a Bath Beach gas explosion early on Friday morning. FDNY officials that no injuries were sustained in the incident, but two homes were flattened and a third had to be knocked down. Neighbors had been noticing a gas smell coming from the area for weeks prior to the explosion. (CBS New York) A Brooklyn math teacher was fired after saying that she would boycott a fundraiser held for the families of two NYPD officers killed in a Jan. 21 Harlem shooting. Laura Lynne Duffy tweeted that she would be "intentionally dressing up" for the dress-down fundraiser to honor the slain officers. (Paywall: New York Daily News) Brooklyn robbery suspect Clarence Little has died of wounds sustained in a gun battle with the NYPD on Jan. 4. (Paywall: New York Daily News)

Today in Brooklyn:

Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Central Library . (9 a.m.)

Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute resuming in person classes. (9:00 AM)

Littlefield's 2nd annual Valentine's Day market. (1 p.m.)

Live music at Brooklyn Made. (7 p.m.)

From my notebook:

A rainy day scene from the Brooklyn Bridge Park. (Instagram)

The 24th Annual BAMkids Film Festival from Feb. 5-6 at BAM Rose Cinemas. (Instagram)

Join the Brooklyn Children's Museum for their annual Black Future Festival from Feb. 19-27. (Facebook)

A handful of Brooklyn eateries are closing their doors. (Eater NY)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Story continues

Announcements:

School of Hard Facts: Teach Kids to Read News Like Fact-Checkers (Details)

How to pay for college (Details)

Behind The Scoreboard – No Practice But Lots Of Shoveling Today (Details)

Hispanic & 60 years plus? Get paid for your opinions on survey. (Details)

Add your announcement

For sale:

Mixed Use Building for Sale - Commercial plus 2 Bedroom Apartment (Details)

Office Share in Gowanus (Details)

Add your item

Loving the Brooklyn Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at brooklyn@patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Saturday! I'll see you soon.

— Patrick Murray

This article originally appeared on the Brooklyn Patch