Bath & Body Works announces CEO Andrew Meslow will step down

Bath & Body Works Chief Executive Officer Andrew Meslow will step down in May due to health reasons, the company announced Wednesday.

The Columbus company, which became a separate entity when L Brands dissolved last summer, announced Meslow's departure as CEO and from the board as it released record fourth-quarter results.

Bath & Body Works Chair Sarah Nash has been appointed executive chair and will assume the role of interim chief executive officer upon Meslow's departure. The board said it will retain a national search firm to find a permanent replacement.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to lead this great company as CEO and be a part of the organization for nearly two decades," said Meslow in a press release. "After much consideration and many discussions with my family, I have decided to step down as CEO so that I can focus on my health."

Meslow also noted the "hard work and dedication" of Bath & Body Works leadership and associates in the company's spin-off from L Brands and in delivering record financial results last year.

Bath & Body Works reported record sales of $3.027 billion for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 29, up 11% from a year earlier. While income from continuing operations rose to a record $880 million, net income fell to $2.27 a share from $3.03 a year earlier after one-time charges.

For the year, sales were $7.88 billion, up 22% from the prior year. Income from continuing operations rose to $1.075 billion, or $3.94 a share, up from $865 million, or $3.07 a share.

Like other retailers, the company has fought off inflation and supply chain issues in recent months.

