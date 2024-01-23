Bath man arrested on charges related to suspicious death of woman
Warriors assistant Dejan Milojević experienced a heart attack at a team dinner last week and died. He was 46.
Nine months after previous criminal charges against Baldwin were dismissed, the actor was indicted by a New Mexico grand jury on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins. We look at how he can be recharged and what legal experts think of the prosecution's case.
Not sure if you should take Paxlovid or when to take it? Does it help prevent long COVID? Experts clear up the confusion.
James is right on this one.
How long does it take to charge an electric car? The answer, frustrating as it might be, is that it depends. Charging speeds depend on the charger, the vehicle, and even the weather.
More than 16,000 shoppers say this flattering denim has a five-star fit and feel.
Both Memphis and Baylor dropped back-to-back games last week and tumbled out of the top 10.
The 2024 Acura ZDX starts at $64,500 before destination and incentives. Built on the same Ultium bones as the Cadillac Lyric, the ZDX costs a fair bit more.
It's difficult for anybody to get a seat in Formula 1; being a woman makes a long shot even longer.
Colon cancer is now one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in men and women under 50 years old. Here’s what to know and when to get screened.
These so-called "why girls" are still not over a scene from "The Summer I Turned Pretty."
The 31-year-old announced her next move, which will keep her close to the game.
If it seems like the Australian actor is everywhere these days, it's because he is.
In today's edition: Why the Divisional Round makes for one of the best sports weekends, the most dangerous ski race, the Celtics’ quest for perfection, and more.
The stories you need to start your day: A Uvalde school shooting report, a government shutdown averted and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
You can currently get this surge protector at Amazon for under $10. Lveteks surge protector accommodates 5 AC outlets, 3 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port.
Elizabeth Arden, SkinMedica and more: Shop Dr. Dendy Engelman’s top picks.
Investment firms and funding organizations are being struck with complaints, and in some cases, federal lawsuits, over the constitutionality of financially supporting BIPOC (Black, indigenous, and other people of color) entrepreneurs. Most recently, the American Alliance for Equal Rights — a conservative activist organization that opposes affirmative action — initiated a lawsuit against the Fearless Fund, which awards $20,000 Strivers Grants to Black women entrepreneurs. The suit claims that the Fearless Fund violates the Civil Rights Act's prohibition of racial discrimination in business contracts because other races aren't being considered for venture funding.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis.
Valorie Schaefer, author of "The Care and Keeping of You," talks about changes made to the book for its 25th anniversary — and what fans want her to do next.