Bath man charged with criminally negligent homicide after woman found dead in motel

A Bath man faces a homicide charge in connection with what authorities are calling a "suspicious" death at a village motel.

Police said Richard I. Seager, 49, of Bundy Avenue, was arrested on one count of criminally negligent homicide after a 49-year-old woman was found dead in her room at the Super 8 motel late last week.

Bath village officers had been dispatched to the 333 W. Morris St. motel at about 11:50 a.m. on Jan. 18 when the body of the female was discovered.

Police said the death was ruled suspicious after interviewing "multiple witnesses" and conducting a "thorough" investigation. Seager was taken into custody on Jan. 19, Bath police said.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

Officials said Seager appeared in Steuben County Court for arraignment. He was ordered held in the county jail, with bail set at $10,000 bond.

The date of Seager's next court appearance was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as events warrant.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Bath man arrested after 'suspicious' death in West Morris St. motel