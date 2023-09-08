Bath man indicted for attempted murder, 43 total felonies after standoff with police

A Bath man who was shot by police during an August standoff and exchange of gunfire has been indicted on 43 felony counts, including multiple counts of attempted murder, along with one misdemeanor.

A Steuben County grand jury indicted Larry J. Schoonover, 51, on 12 counts of first-degree attempted murder, 12 counts of second-degree attempted murder, and 12 counts of first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

He was also charged with five counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, and one count each of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree assault, all felonies, along with one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Schoonover, whose name was not initially released by police, reportedly barricaded himself in a residence at 6664 Roosevelt Ave. in the Town of Bath on Aug. 20 when several law enforcement agencies, including state police, the Steuben County Sheriff's Office and Bath Police Department, responded to a call of a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

A 7-year-old child was also present at the time, according to prosecutors.

The others were able to escape the residence unharmed, but Schoonover barricaded himself inside for several hours and fired numerous shots that didn't strike anyone, state police said.

Around 1 a.m. Aug. 21, Schoonover went into the back yard brandishing a 16-gauge shotgun, and opened fire again before troopers shot back, striking him in the lower leg.

After he recovered from his injury at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, state police initially charged Schoonover with two counts of first-degree attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree reckless endangerment, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

A single attempted murder charge, if Schoonover is convicted, carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison, according to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker.

"Though the defendant must be presumed innocent at this juncture, the charges contained in this indictment set forth truly disturbing and scary conduct by Mr. Schoonover," Baker said in a news release. "But for the training and professionalism of local law enforcement agencies and a lot of luck, this could have been the truly tragic event that the defendant intended it to have been."

Schoonover remains incarcerated without bail at the Steuben County Jail to await his next court appearance for arraignment. He is being represented by the Steuben County Public Defender's Office.

