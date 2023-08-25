Bath man involved in standoff with police charged with attempted murder, other felonies

A Bath man shot by police after a standoff and exchange of gunfire has been charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder.

The New York State Police Troop E blotter identified the suspect as 51-year-old Larry Schoonover.

Schoonover, whose name was not initially released by police, reportedly barricaded himself in a residence in the Town of Bath on Sunday evening following a domestic incident, and fired multiple shots at law enforcement personnel, state police said.

The incident took place at 6664 Roosevelt Ave., when several law enforcement agencies responded to call of a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

The female was able to escape the residence unharmed, but Schoonover barricaded himself inside for several hours and fired several shots that didn't strike anyone, state police said.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, Schoonover went into the back yard brandishing a shotgun, and opened fire again before troopers shot back, striking him in the lower leg.

As a result of the investigation, state police charged Schoonover with two counts of first-degree attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree reckless endangerment, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

The attempted murder charge alone, if Schoonover is convicted, carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison, according to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker.

Schoonover was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester after the shooting, and was in stable condition at the time, state police said.

Baker said authorities aren't releasing his exact location at this time for security reasons.

