Bath and North East Somerset: Views sought on 'difficult' budget plans

A consultation has opened on budget plans for a council that needs to find £10.3m of savings.

Bath and North East Somerset Council (BANES) says it faces "very difficult choices." for the final budget for 2024-25.

As well as increasing council tax, the authority is reviewing money going to community support contracts, including prevention services.

Parking charge increases are also being considered to raise more income.

Mark Elliott, cabinet member for resources, said the "tough and challenging budget consultation" was down to "a perfect storm of inadequate government funding, high inflation and increases in demand for services, particularly in children's social care".

To close the funding gap, the council is consulting on a council tax rise of of 4.99% and further measures to save £10.3m and bring in extra income of £6.5m.

Mr Elliott said: "We have had to dig really deep this year."

Parking charge increases are being planned

Extra income would be sourced from heritage services, such as the Roman Baths.

Proposals also include parking charge increases, and the extension of emission-based parking charges to all locations in Bath and to Keynsham.

Parking based on emissions is also proposed for Midsomer Norton and Radstock, where parking is currently free.

The council said this would make it easier for shoppers by encouraging faster turnover of spaces.

Reducing opening hours at Midsomer Norton and Bath recycling centres - while continuing the booking system - is being considered.

There would be no changes to opening at the Keynsham Recycling Hub and at least two sites would be open every weekday, with all three open at weekends.

In terms of making savings, the review is looking into money going towards preventative services which are not compulsory for the council to provide/

It said £2.9m would still be available for them - 80% of the current budget.

Mr Elliott said the council was "very concerned about the potential impacts of these reductions in our community support contracts, particularly on preventative services".

"We are now in a position where we have to consider savings in these areas due to the effect of over a decade of government funding cuts to councils and a completely inadequate government response to the huge pressures in social care" he said.

"We do not want to be considering these savings. We want to address these savings forensically."

The consultation will close at 17:00 GMT on 15 January with the final decision on the budget at a meeting on 20 February.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk