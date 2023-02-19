Bath Township police seek information about possible hit-and-run

BATH TWP. — Police are seeking information about a man who was apparently struck by a vehicle on Park Lake Road Saturday night.

The man, who police believe is in his 50s, was struck near Culver Drive and was laying in the road. Police are unsure how long he was on the ground before being discovered about 10 p.m.

The Bath Township Police Department, in a Sunday Facebook post, said the man is hospitalized, but his condition was not available.

"We have spoken with many homeowners, however, if anyone that lives near the area may have possible video of the roadway during near that time, please reach out to us," police said. "If anyone knows anything about this please call 911 or reach out to us on Facebook."

