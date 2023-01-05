Bath Twp. police chief asks for patience after fatal shooting, pledges to release video

BATH TWP. – Two days after a police officer shot and killed a person after responding to what police described as a domestic incident, the chief of police asked for patience from the community and pledged to release video footage of the shooting and more details “very soon.”

Michigan State Police and Bath Township police on Monday in statements on social media announced that a Bath Township officer shot a person at about 2 p.m. Monday in the Dutch Hills mobile home community at 16400 Upton Road in the township. Township police later Monday said they responded to “a call for a domestic disturbance.”

Bath Township Police Chief Gary Smith Wednesday evening released a statement on Facebook promising his department would be transparent. As of Wednesday evening, police had not yet released a gender, age, hometown or name of the person who was killed nor said whether the deceased lived at the address where the shooting occurred.

Smith said one officer has been placed on paid administrate leave while Michigan State Police investigate, and the township department will also conduct an internal investigation of the incident, which is typical of most Lansing area police departments when an officer shoots someone.

The State Journal left messages with the family of the person who was killed.

Here is Smith’s complete statement:

“The Bath Township Police Department recognizes that the public and the media are interested in understanding the circumstances of the officer-involved shooting at Dutch Hills Mobile Home Park on Monday, January 2, 2023.

“Per departmental procedure, this critical incident is being investigated by an independent agency, the Michigan State Police. Additionally, the officer involved is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the independent investigation. The Bath Township Police Department will also conduct an internal department investigation. Following the completion of these investigations, more information will be released.

“This incident is a tragedy for everyone involved. Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, as well as the officer and his family.

The Bath Township Police Department understands that releasing factual information to the public in a timely manner is important to maintaining accountability and trust with our community. Despite recommendations from other agencies not to release details or body camera footage until after the investigation is complete, the Bath Township Police Department believes in the importance of transparency in these circumstances.

"We are working diligently to release a video including the body camera footage, and description of what occurred on scene to the public very soon. We will release more information once the investigation by the Michigan State Police and the Internal Department investigation has concluded. In the mean time we ask for your patience and understanding.”

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Bath Township police pledge to release bodycam video after fatal shooting