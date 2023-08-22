Bath Twp. police: Heavy police presence on Clark Road is not for an active shooter

BATH TWP. — A section of Clark Road remained closed Tuesday afternoon because of a police situation.

Bath Township police initially asked drivers to avoid the section of Clark Road between Watson and Chandler roads while they dealt with "an ongoing incident."

In a later Facebook post, they said the matter involved a barricaded subject and was not an active shooter situation, apparently in response to circulating rumors.

"This is not an active shooter on the loose," police said. "That is false information."

No additional details were immediately released.

