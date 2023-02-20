Bath woman, 79, killed in Bonny Hill Road fire, NY State Police say

New York State Police have identified a Bonny Hill Road resident as the person killed in a house fire in Bath on Feb. 16.

According to State Police, the fire at the single-family home at 6003 Bonny Hill Road in the Town of Bath was reported to 911 shortly after noon.

When troopers arrived they made entry into the structure but had to retreat out of the house due to heavy smoke, officials said.

A resident at the address, 79-year-old Joyce A. Kautz, was located in her bedroom deceased after the fire was extinguished, State Police said.

Steuben County Fire, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, the Bath Volunteer Fire Department, the Bath Veterans Affairs Medical Center Fire Department and the Bath Volunteer Ambulance Corps assisted State Police at the scene.

State Police said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

