Bathroom bandit gets 7 years in prison

Dec. 8—CATLETTSBURG — The case of the restroom ransacker was legally flushed away Thursday with a seven-year prison sentence.

Logan B. Marstiller, 41, pleaded guilty in Boyd County Circuit Court to five separate cases of first-degree criminal mischief, in connection with the havoc he wreaked on a stretch of U.S. 60 back in April.

Facing up to 20 years in prison (the cap for an aggregate of class D felonies), Marstiller agreed to seven years of state time, along with payment of $11,589.60 in restitution to the five businesses he flooded out.

According to the Boyd County Sheriff's Office, Marstiller flooded out a room at the Holiday Inn Express, before running into the U.S. 60 Bob Evans and cutting the supply line to the sink.

He then fiddled with the sprinkler head of a restroom inside the Hampton Inn lobby before walking into the bathroom at the Dairy Queen and hacking the supply lines to the commodes there.

Marstiller was captured at the Cannonsburg Walmart, wherein he clogged the toilets and broke the head off the sprinkler system.

Upon release, Marstiller will have to pay back his restitution at $150 month — it would take almost six and a half years before all the businesses are made whole again.

Public defender Brian Hewlett told Judge John Vincent that the defense and the state "worked diligently to hammer this agreement out."

