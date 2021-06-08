Bathroom hidden camera earns man jail term

Jun. 8—A North Huntingdon man will serve up to 23 months in jail for recording video of female co-workers in the bathroom of a business where they worked and eavesdropping on conversations another had with a supervisor.

Nicholas Traill, 35, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of burglary, invasion of privacy, possession of obscene material and other offenses in connection with recordings found on a device police said was planted in several locations at the Cleaveland/Price Inc. plant in 2018.

Police said Traill collected videos of four women using the bathroom and audio recordings of another woman as she ate lunch with a male supervisor in his office. Videos were found on Traill's computer during a police search of his home, according to court records.

According to police, a woman discovered a motion-activated device hidden behind several rolls of toilet paper placed in a stall in the women's restroom on Jan. 5, 2019.

Footage found on the device showed Traill placing it in the bathroom, according to police.

Police said Traill, during an interview with police, admitted he hid the device and planned to watch the video.

Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio sentenced Traill to serve 6-to-23 months in jail. The judge ordered Traill, who has been free on bond, to report to the Westmoreland County Prison and begin serving his sentence on June 28.

One of his victims, in a letter to the judge, called Traill a "sick individual" and someone who needs help.

"I check every bathroom I enter to look for cameras. I taught my daughter to do the same," she said in a victim impact statement submitted as part of Traill's sentencing. "Nick Traill needs to feel the same way I do, uncomfortable."

Traill was ordered to be placed on house arrest until he reports to jail.

