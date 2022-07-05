Bathrooms in parks damaged and other reports

Jul. 5—The sink was reported in a park bathroom at 7:26 a.m. Sunday at 500 Frank Ave.

Damage was reported to a park bathroom at 7:48 a.m. Sunday at 300 Johnson St.

Damage was reported to a park bathroom at 8:40 a.m. Sunday at 100 W. Hawthorne St.

Window damaged

A window was reported damaged at 4:46 p.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Injury crash reported

An injury crash was reported at 12:06 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 860th Avenue and 180th Street, Austin. A car reportedly went into a drainage ditch on the south side of Freeborn County Road 19. The driver's daughter took her to the emergency room.

Multiple people cited after underage party reported

Deputies cited several people after receiving a report at 12:07 a.m. Sunday of an underage drinking party at 32603 670th Ave., New Richland. Derek Allen Christensen, 21, was cited for fifth-degree assault; Kanin Todd Hable, 19, was cited for fleeing a peace officer on foot, disorderly conduct and possession of liquor under 21; Sydney Shari Kaziolek, 19, was cited for social host violation; and Spencer Timothy Tufte, 19, was cited for social host violation.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 2:13 a.m. Friday of a possible theft by fraud at 1201 Garfield Ave.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Michael Ray Sanders Jr., 49, on a local warrant at 11:22 a.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Av.

Police arrested Robert Benjamin Willaby, 34, on local warrants at 12:37 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Seventh Street and Margaretha Avenue.

Police arrested Anthony Edwin Radke, 37, on a local warrant at 8:33 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

2 juveniles cited

Police cited a juvenile for underage consumption of an alcoholic beverage and another for possession of drug paraphernalia after receiving a report at 8:39 p.m. Friday of underage people drinking and shooting off fireworks at 201 N. Broadway.

Catalytic converter stolen

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a rental vehicle at 12:20 p.m. Saturday at 810 Happy Trails Lane.

1 cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited Patrick Allen Dooley, 23, for disorderly conduct at 1:02 a.m. Sunday at the intersection fo First Avenue South and West College Street.

Gun found in grass

A gun was reported found in the grass near the parking lot north of Front Street on Frank Avenue at 12:12 p.m. Sunday.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 4:04 p.m. Friday of an iPhone 13 that was stolen at 915 Garfield Ave.

A multi-color scooter was reported taken at 9:27 a.m. Sunday at 1209 Crestview Road.

An Android phone was reported missing at 9:38 p.m. Sunday at 2011 E. Main St.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Kristy Lee Bady, 46, for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 10:06 p.m. Sunday at Alcove Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 1:21 p.m. Saturday at 2708 Bridge Ave.

A hit-and-run was reported at 11:11 a.m. Monday from the evening prior while parked for the parade near the intersection of West Clark Street and North Washington Avenue.

A hit-and-run was reported at 7:31 p.m. Monday at 708 Freeborn Av.

A hit-and-run was reported at 7:55 p.m. Monday at 609 E. Main St.

Spray-paint reported

Pink and blue spray paint was reported at 7:04 p.m. Monday all over equipment at the park at 915 Garfield Ave.

2 arrested after reported fight

Police arrested Jose Andres Esquivel, 18, and Samuel Jeffery Bingham, 18, after receiving a report of a fight with several people at 8:43 p.m. Monday at Marion Ross Street and North Broadway.

1 arrested for driving after cancellation, drug possession

Police arrested Donald Lewis Fort, 38, for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety and fifth-degree possession of meth after a traffic stop at 10:10 p.m. Monday at 404 Fountain St.