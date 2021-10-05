Bathurst Metals Announces Financing

Gibson, British Columbia --News Direct-- Bathurst Metals Corp

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - October 5, 2021 - Bathurst Metals Corp. (“Bathurst” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BMV) is pleased to announce the following undertakings to provide working capital.

The Company announces a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 3,000,000 units (the “Units”) of securities at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $300,000.00 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for one year.

The private placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

