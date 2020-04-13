Do Batla Minerals SA’s (EPA:MLBAT) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut?

Today we are going to look at Batla Minerals SA (EPA:MLBAT) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Batla Minerals:

0.083 = €1.2m ÷ (€16m - €1.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Batla Minerals has an ROCE of 8.3%.

Is Batla Minerals's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Batla Minerals's ROCE is fairly close to the Metals and Mining industry average of 7.7%. Independently of how Batla Minerals compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

We can see that, Batla Minerals currently has an ROCE of 8.3%, less than the 67% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can see in the image below how Batla Minerals's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ENXTPA:MLBAT Past Revenue and Net Income April 13th 2020 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Given the industry it operates in, Batla Minerals could be considered cyclical. If Batla Minerals is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Batla Minerals's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Batla Minerals has current liabilities of €1.2m and total assets of €16m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 7.6% of its total assets. In addition to low current liabilities (making a negligible impact on ROCE), Batla Minerals earns a sound return on capital employed.

What We Can Learn From Batla Minerals's ROCE

If it is able to keep this up, Batla Minerals could be attractive. Batla Minerals shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .