Is BATM Advanced Communications Ltd.'s (LON:BVC) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

BATM Advanced Communications is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of UK£359m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about BATM Advanced Communications.

Check out our latest analysis for BATM Advanced Communications

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BATM Advanced Communications?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that BATM Advanced Communications does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at BATM Advanced Communications' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Hedge funds don't have many shares in BATM Advanced Communications. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 27% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 22% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.3% by the third-largest shareholder. Zvi Marom, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of BATM Advanced Communications

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in BATM Advanced Communications Ltd.. Insiders have a UK£81m stake in this UK£359m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 35% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over BATM Advanced Communications. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand BATM Advanced Communications better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for BATM Advanced Communications that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • 30% of My Retirement Is in These 5 Stocks: Here's Why I Believe They're Winners for 2022

    I own 30 stocks in my retirement account. Some of the companies are promising, but still have a lot to prove. Individually, each of those accounts for just a small percentage of the value of my overall portfolio.

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022, if you're looking for bargains amid all-time highs

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Here are three dividend stocks to buy hand over fist right now. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses exclusively on the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. As a REIT, IIP must return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

  • Our Favorite Oil Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    The oil industry is coming off one of its best years in quite some time. Oil prices rebounded sharply as the global economy recovered from the pandemic and producers maintained a tight lid on supply. With this backdrop, we asked some of our Fool.com contributors for their favorite oil stocks to own in 2022 and beyond.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Are Also Generating Billions in Free Cash

    It's frustrating for investors when a stock constantly needs to issue shares to raise money so that it can continue growing. Even though sales may be increasing, without positive free cash flow, it can become a risky buy simply due to the potential for dilution, which can drive a company's share price down.

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

    Higher oil and gas prices fueled some big-time gains across the sector last year. The improving market conditions have also bolstered the industry's financial picture, giving many energy companies the flexibility to pay higher dividends. Three energy dividend stocks that stand out as attractive buys this month are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A). Higher oil prices have been a boon for ConocoPhillips.

  • Bitcoin Approaches Death Cross as Goldman Foresees 4 Fed Rate Hikes This Year

    Death cross’ past record as an indicator of deeper drawdowns is mixed.

  • [video]Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Cass Information Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • Crypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a Bubble

    (Bloomberg) -- To cryptocurrency true believers, Bitcoin is the ultimate store of value, the most solid hedge against the rampant inflation manufactured by reckless central banks and their money-printing. To skeptics, the crypto world as a whole is a mirage whose massive run-up past $2 trillion was simply the speculative byproduct of the extraordinary amount of easy cash that’s been sloshing around in the global economy — in effect, a big bubble.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Del

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gross’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. Former Harvard […]

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    After rallying more than 27% in 2021, the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is near a 20-year low of 1.24%. Several high-quality energy companies are currently offering yields above 6%, including Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB). Here's why that high-yield dividend isn't the only factor that makes them look like good buys for 2022 and beyond.

  • Better Buy: Federal Realty Investment Trust vs. Realty Income

    Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) and Realty Income (NYSE: O) have a lot in common that commends them to investors as long-term buy and holds. What makes Federal Realty and Realty Income such compelling choices is their venerability matched by performance.

  • If You'd Invested $100 in Bitcoin in 2011, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    The first Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was mined 13 years ago. At the time, many people scoffed at Bitcoin and argued it could never be used as a mainstream currency or a long-term investment. How did Bitcoin silence the critics?

  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Pays A US$1.41 Dividend In Just Four Days

    Readers hoping to buy AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is...

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 safe dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis about dividend investing and go directly to the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks for 2022. For veteran and amateur investors alike, dividend stocks present the best opportunity to retire […]

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    Not only has the company produced an incredible 15.1% annualized return since its 1994 NYSE listing, it has also increased its dividend for 97 consecutive quarters and has made 617 consecutive monthly dividend payments (that's more than 51 years). If you aren't familiar, Realty Income is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that invests in single-tenant properties.

  • 3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

    Stocks dropped last week as investors prepared for the next onslaught of earnings reports from the world's biggest companies. Several big-name stocks will announce earnings results over the next few days.