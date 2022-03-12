Batman fan busted for threatening to shoot kids at LI theater

A DC Comics superhero fan played the part of a masked villain at a Long Island theatre by threatening to blast a group of teenagers sitting behind him during a screening of “The Batman,” police said.

Luis Perez, 55, who was unarmed, was watching the latest Dark Knight installment at the Regal Deer Park & IMAX theater about 11 p.m. Friday when he donned a ski mask and turned to the youngsters behind him, claiming he had a gun, said cops.

When Perez thrust his hands in his pockets, the teens and several other moviegoers ran out of the theater in a panic.

Off-duty Suffolk County Police Officer Lloyd Harbor, who was also in the audience, moved in to apprehend the Bay Shore resident without incident.

Responding officers evacuated and searched the theater and all the common areas with K-9 dogs, but no weapons were recovered.

Perez was charged with making a terroristic threat. His arraignment was pending Saturday at Suffolk County Criminal Court Saturday.