Production on "The Batman" has been halted due to a COVID-19 infection on the set.

Shooting was underway this week in the U.K. when someone involved in the production tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

MORE: First look at Robert Pattinson as Batman

Warners Bros. did not comment on who the person was, but shared this statement with "Good Morning America" via a spokesperson: “A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused."

The shutdown comes only days after the Robert Pattinson-starring film resumed shooting on the Warner Bros. studio in Leavesden, England, just north of London, since production was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Matt Reeves-directed film currently has roughly three months of material remaining to shoot. No word yet on when production will resume.

MORE: 'The Batman' gets 1st look, 'Wonder Woman 1984' gets new trailer, 'The Suicide Squad' cast revealed

"The Batman" stars Pattinson in the title role as the Caped Crusader. The supporting cast features Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and more. The first trailer for the film was released Aug. 22 during DC's all-day online FanDome event.

"The Batman" is currently scheduled for release Oct. 1, 2021.

'The Batman' halts filming due to COVID-19 infection on set originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com