'Batman' scene criticized for portraying subway attack on Asian man

The Asian-American community has expressed criticism over a scene in the new "The Batman" film that depicts an Asian man being followed in the New York City subway, NBC News reported.

The scene, which occurs during the first 10 minutes of the movie, shows Batman, played by actor Robert Pattinson, stopping a group of assailants from attacking the man, with the superhero calling it "vengeance."

NBC News cited critics on Twitter who called the scene "triggering" and insensitive to their community. Some tweeted warnings to those in the Asian American community about the scene.

Criticism of the scene in the latest Batman film comes amid the death of Michelle Go, an Asian-American woman, who was killed after being pushed in front of a New York City subway train earlier this year.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, violence toward Asian Americans has become more rampant.

President Biden signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act last May, aimed to combat the rise of anti-Asian attacks that occurred during the last two years.

The Batman movie was filmed between January 2020 to March 2021, amid the ongoing pandemic and during the spike of Anti-Asian crime.