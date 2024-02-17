Baton Rouge church considered total loss after early morning fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A church was destroyed by a three-alarm fire overnight in Baton Rouge. An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department called in the fire.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Blvd., around 1:10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Firefighters arrived at the scene two minutes after the call and went to work putting the fire out.

According to BRFD, “crews arrived on the scene to find heavy fire coming through the roof near the center of the church.”

Fire leaves 1 dead, 16 displaced in Baton Rouge

While working on putting the fire out in the attic and middle room, some of the structure fell behind them, BRFD said.

The firefighters had to find another way out as the way they came in was now blocked. They were able to find another way out and no one was hurt.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in a little over two hours with the help of 19 units, eight pumpers and three ladders.

The church was deemed a total loss with damages estimated at $4,000,000.

The school was not harmed by the fire.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

BRProud Daily News

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the blaze.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, EMS, Entergy and the St. George Fire Department provided assistance at the scene.

Firefighters fighting blaze at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Goodwood Blvd. (Photo courtesy of Justin Hill, Baton Rouge Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy of Justin Hill, Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.