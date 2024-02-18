Baton Rouge hosts two expungement events

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Southern University Law Center and Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman, along with other city officials, hosted expungements across the city.

They hosted the events to be able to help city residents get back on their feet and right their wrongs. They’re hoping that their chances are increased when it comes to getting back out into the workforce and continue to have a sustainable life, all by clearing their criminal record.

The main goal is to make sure that those who attended get a second chance to succeed.

“I think it’s extremely important for the community who may have been just impacted to come out and really be able again to walk into the path they want to walk it, whether it’s a job promotion or if it’s a place that you want to live,” said Marla Dickerson, Vice Chancellor of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives.

Louisiana social workers come together for Painless Parenting workshop

Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman of District 10 made sure that the residents who registered were given the best treatment and opportunities to be successful in life.

“I think that is the most thing, the needed thing to do in order that people will be able to move on, move on. Be that school, be that work, be that just life,” said Coleman.

Both events were free to residents, with the law center expungement only available to East Baton Rouge residents only. Participants were only required to bring their valid driver’s license along with a background check from Louisiana State Police, a certified copy of minutes, and a certified bill of information.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

BRProud Daily News

It was paid for by the partnership with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Safe Hopeful Healthy Baton Rouge, the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office, and the Law Office of the Public Defender 19th Judicial District of Louisiana.

Latest news

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.