A man wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish on murder charges was arrested over the weekend near Thibodaux, authorities said.

Marquel Jones, 19, is charged with second-degree murder, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said. He is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Gonzales resident Randall Watkins Jr. outside a Baton Rouge Parish apartment complex on the morning of Jan. 11.

Authorities said Watkins had an argument with Jones earlier that day. Jones, who lived at the complex, reportedly shot Watkins while outside one of the apartment buildings before fleeing the area, police said.

Watkins suffered severe injuries and was transported to a hospital, where he died three days later, authorities said.

According to Thibodaux Police Lt. Clint Dempster, multiple law enforcement agencies found Jones at an apartment complex near Thibodaux Friday evening and took him into custody without incident.

Jones was booked into the Lafourche Parish jail, where he is being held without bail. He will later be transported back to East Baton Rouge Parish.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Jones faces a mandatory life sentence without parole, probation or early release.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Baton Rouge murder suspect arrested in Thibodaux