Baton Rouge police arrest man wanted for questioning in death of Georgia man found in rolled-up rug

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, police arrested a man wanted for questioning in the death of Nathan Millard, who was found dead in a rolled-up rug more than a week after he vanished during a business trip.

Derrick Perkins, 45, was arrested Monday night and taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He's been accused of violating his probation, criminal damage to property, access device fraud, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Perkins was also wanted by police investigating Millard's death.

Police documents state that Perkins allegedly used Millard's debit card at two locations, NBC affiliate WVLA of Baton Rouge reported. Investigators said there is security video showing Perkins using the card.

Authorities did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

Millard, 42, of Covington, Georgia, disappeared Feb. 23 after leaving a Baton Rouge pub. His body was found March 6 on Scenic Highway. Sgt. L’Jean McKneely told WVLA that his body was wrapped in plastic and rolled into a rug.

Baton Rouge Capt. Kevin Hines told reporters at a news conference last week that police did not believe foul play was involved.

Police and Texas EquuSearch, an organization that helps look for missing people, said Millard went to a Louisiana State University basketball game and then to Happy’s Irish Pub with a client before leaving around 11:30 p.m. Security footage from area businesses showed Millard went to a Greyhound station, where a security guard offered to either call an Uber or contact the police.

Hines said Millard "didn’t appear to be in distress," and the security guard thought "he was out of place." Millard declined the assistance and left on his own, Hines said last week.

The last time Millard was seen on security video was around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 23. Hines did not say if Millard was with anyone or where he was last seen, but told reporters that investigators do not believe Millard died at the location where his body was found.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said there was no evidence of internal or external trauma. A spokesperson said Wednesday that the cause and manner of death will be released once the autopsy is completed.

