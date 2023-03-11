Baton Rouge police identify man they believe may have information regarding the death of Ga. father

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified a person they want to question about the death of a Georgia father whose body was found Monday.

BRPD said they are looking for 45-year-old Derrick Perkins, who they believe may have information regarding the disappearance of Nathan Millard.

Millard’s body was found on March 6 wrapped in plastic and a rug in an abandoned lot.

According to the autopsy report, Millard had no outward or inward signs of trauma, and so far, there is no indication of foul play.

Authorities have not said why they believe Perkins has information about Millard’s disappearance.

Perkins has active warrants for probation violation, criminal property damage, three counts of access device fraud and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He was last seen in the South Baton Rouge area driving a 2003 Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information on Perkins’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000.

