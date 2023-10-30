Baton Rouge Weather Forecast for Monday, Oct. 30, 2023
Baton Rouge Weather Forecast for Monday, Oct. 30, 2023
Baton Rouge Weather Forecast for Monday, Oct. 30, 2023
The Federal Reserve is set to stand pat on interest rates this week, while economic data continues to leave open the question of what the coming months have in store for the central bank.
Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and Rangers slugger Adolis García headline the top 13 plays of the weekend.
That's only $2 more than their all-time-low.
The Biden White House unveiled its ambitious next steps to guide national AI development on Monday backed by "the force of law."
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Sunday's highs and lows, including CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys delivering in a big way for fantasy managers.
Score a Keurig for a sweet 50% off and a 40-inch smart TV for just $168, along with plenty of home goods and holiday gift ideas.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
The Titans' Will Levis threw a beauty of a pass, but was DeAndre Hopkins too open?
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Monday's Game 3 would be an optimal time for the All-Star who led the American League in hits this season to break out of his October-long slump.
This postseason has been a Marte Part-ay for the D-backs.
Merrill Kelly delivered another dominant performance, and the Diamondbacks offense provided more than enough in the 9-1 victory.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.
More than 500 years ago, Leonardo da Vinci became fascinated by his anatomical dissection of the womb of a pregnant woman who had died and intended to uncover the secrets behind conception and pregnancy complications. Shockingly, in 2023, there’s still so much left to unravel, as women’s health remains one of the most underfunded, under-researched, and underserved areas of investment and study. As women increasingly share their experiences, their stories bring to life how America is failing moms and amplify the urgency for us to act and innovate breakthroughs in women’s and pregnancy health.
These might be your best defense against ice and slush this winter.
The two swings that rewrote Game 1 of the World Series were no accident — just ask Rangers bench coach Donnie Ecker.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
“I'm not surprised at all when stuff like that happens at this point,” Evan Carter said after his teammates' heroics in the Rangers' comeback, walk-off victory.