The Year of Batshit Crazy at One America News, Trump’s New Favorite Cable-News Channel

In 2019, the competition to become the cable news president’s favorite outlet found an unlikely new frontrunner: One America News Network.

The decidedly far-right “news” channel, founded in 2013 by Robert Herring Sr., has long resided on the fringes of cable TV. Prior to President Donald Trump’s 2016 election, it was probably best known as the launching pad of current Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren’s career. Prior to her leaving OAN in 2015, Lahren gained notoriety—and brought the upstart network attention—with the viral, bite-sized video screeds that have since become her trademark.

With Trump’s election, OAN saw an opportunity to fully embrace all things Trump, seeking to outdo Fox News, Fox Business Network, and other conservative outlets in its sycophantic coverage of the Trump presidency in order to curry favor with the president as his most reliable booster.

In the early days of the Trump era, however, the president—and most everyone—largely ignored the network. While occasionally expressing appreciation for its devotion to the Trump spin, the president also mocked the channel for its low-budget graphics and presentation, coming away unimpressed with its on-air product.

In the past year, though, Trump has seemingly come around on OAN, appearing to view it as a much friendlier and more malleable alternative to Fox. Throughout 2019, the president used OAN as a cudgel whenever he felt jilted by insufficient loyalty from Fox’s newsdesk, often publicly embracing OAN in an apparent effort to send a message to Fox News.

“Watching Fake News CNN is better than watching Shepard Smith, the lowest rated show on @FoxNews,” the president tweeted in August. “Actually, whenever possible, I turn to @OANN!”

With a much brighter spotlight shining down on this previously obscure station, and the possibility that Trump will turn to them more and more as he approaches a contentious 2020 election, here is a primer on OAN’s biggest personalities—via the more insane highlights of the past year.

Towards the end of 2018, Herring signaled to Trump that his network would always have his back, especially when Fox News’ coverage even remotely disagreed with the president. After the White House revoked CNN correspondent Jim Acosta’s press credentials, and Fox announced it would back CNN’s lawsuit to regain Acosta’s press pass, Herring went full contrarian and said One America News would join Trump’s side of the legal battle. At the same time, Herring revealed an overt jealousy of Fox’s close relationship with the president.

“Acosta’s actions are stopping our people from getting their questions answered, so that we can give our audience the real news direct from our President,” the OAN chief’s statement read. “Can’t believe Fox is on the other side, but they have direct communication to the President. We are lucky if we get a five minute interview once a quarter.”

As Trump began signal-boosting OAN more and more throughout the early part of 2019, however, the far-right channel came up with some alternative, “edgy” programming to appeal to the Trump supporter who just can’t stand all the Trump-skewering on Saturday Night Live and Last Week Tonight.

Headlines Tonight with Drew Berquist, a Saturday night “comedy” show,debuted in the spring to instant online mockery. A knockoff of Fox’s 2007 failed attempt at humor, The 1/2 Hour News Hour, this unapologetically lame program imagined Mike Huckabee-like hokey humor in a lower-budget Daily Show setting. But, as with its Fox counterpart, the show quickly came and went.

On a more serious note, however, One America News spent much of 2019 peddling dangerous conspiracies and, at times, foreign propaganda. The network’s pandering to the craziest corners of the internet, meanwhile, made OAN hell to work at, according to former employees.

In May, OAN ran a segment claiming that dozens of members of the humanitarian group Syrian Civil Defense—also known as the White Helmets—had confessed to faking chemical weapons attacks in order to frame Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

“At least 40 members of the terrorist-linked White Helmets have admitted they staged fake chemical attacks to provoke retaliation against the Syrian Government,” OAN correspondent Pearson Sharp reported. “Members of the group, who won an Oscar for their Netflix documentary, came out in recent interviews for a study presented to the United Nations and confessed they had in fact faked the attacks.”