Battalion commander of 46th brigade demoted after interview to Washington Post, hands in resignation

13
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Anatolii "Kupol" Kozel, was demoted from the post of combat battalion commander of the 46th Airmobile Brigade to deputy commander of the training centre battalion after a controversial interview with The Washington Post.

Source: sources of Ukrainska Pravda in the 46th brigade

Details: As sources of UP noted, the decision to demote Kupol was made by the commander of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Maksym Myrhorodskyi.

In response to such a move, Kupol wrote a resignation letter.

Ukrainska Pravda also asked for a comment from the press service of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, this is not the first case of a transfer to the 46th brigade after communication with the press.

After an interview with Ukrainska Pravda about the situation in Soledar, which the Ukrainian army left in January 2023, Ukrainian Armed Forces Sergeant Oleksandr Pohrebyskyi was transferred from the combat unit to the post of a company chief instructor in the training centre of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Military leaders don't like the truth and don't want to solve systemic problems," said the source to Ukrainska Pravda.

Commander Kupol was one of the interviewees of The Washington Post, and the conversation resulted in the outlet writing that the Defence Forces of Ukraine lost many of the most experienced fighters on the battlefield, and the inexperience of recruits, coupled with the lack of weapons, allegedly reduces optimism and calls into question Kyiv’s readiness for the spring offensive.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Recommended Stories

  • Russian Wagner Group puts €15m bounty on Italian minister’s head

    An Italian minister and Kremlin critic has been warned of a €15 million (£13.1 million) bounty put on his head by Russia.

  • India approves purchase of military equipment worth $8.5 billion

    India on Thursday approved purchases of missiles, helicopters, artillery guns and electronic warfare systems worth $8.5 billion as it sought to add more teeth to its military. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the top government body for capital acquisition approvals for the Indian military, approved the orders worth 705 billion rupees ($8.52 billion) for all its services, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. All orders would be placed with Indian companies, it said, keeping with a push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to boost domestic defence manufacturing.

  • Putin indicates Russia could loosen restrictions on dividend payments to foreigners

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said he would consider a "more flexible" approach to restrictions on shareholders and parent companies in "unfriendly" countries receiving dividends from Russian firms. Putin said Russia could consider allowing some payments if the companies reinvested the proceeds back into Russia. The restrictions were part of sweeping capital controls Russia introduced last year in response to Western sanctions on Moscow over its military campaign in Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian troops launch attack on Russian forces in Maryinka

    Ukrainian troops launched an attack on Russian forces in Maryinka.Source: 79th Air Assault Brigade

  • Evacuation police group White Angel launched in Avdiivka

    Police officers from the city of Avdiivka created an evacuation crew White Angel. They will be evacuating civilians, providing first aid, delivering humanitarian assistance, and transporting the bodies of fallen soldiers.

  • Russia sentences Ukrainian servicemen to 12 years in prison for "throwing grenade in window"

    The Russian occupiers sentenced Andrii Neznamov, a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to 12 years in prison for allegedly throwing a grenade into the window of a residential building in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast.

  • Russians "officially" admit they completely destroyed city of Popasna

    Russians have stopped indicating in their documentation the existence of Popasna city, Luhansk Oblast, which was destroyed by Russian troops in 2022. Source: Luhansk Oblast State Administration Quote: "In the so-called Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) the laws "On administrative and territorial organisation" and "On the formation of city and municipal districts on the territory of the LPR" have been enacted.

  • Defence Intelligence: Occupiers get ready for defence in Crimea

    The Russian invaders are keeping a lot of ground and aircraft equipment on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, building fortifications and preparing for defensive actions. Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the national television Quote from Skibitskyi: "The Main Intelligence Directorate constantly monitors everything related to the activities of the military group in temporarily occupied Crimea.

  • Deadly Walmart crash: Customers stopped driver who tried to run, GSP says

    The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at store on U.S. 19 in Thomasville, Georgia and left one man dead and a woman injured. GSP investigators have identified the suspect as Khalil Pugh.

  • Poland to send Ukraine four MiG-29 jets in coming days

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland will send Ukraine four MiG-29 fighter jets in coming days, the president said on Thursday, making it the first of Kyiv's allies to provide such aircraft. One of Ukraine's staunchest supporters, Warsaw has taken a leading role in persuading sometimes hesitant allies to provide Kyiv with heavy weaponry. It has said that any transfer of jets would be as part of a coalition.

  • US comments on Zelenskyy's decision to stay in Bakhmut

    US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin explained on Wednesday what he meant by the small strategic value of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, which Russian forces have been trying to capture for a long time, and assured Ukraine of support regardless of what decision it makes regarding the defence of the city.

  • Russian novelist Mikhail Shishkin on how to ‘de-Putinise’ his country

    When Soviet tanks quelled the Prague Spring in 1968, eight Russian dissidents gathered outside the Kremlin, denouncing the “occupation” of the Czech people. Minutes later, they were beaten senseless by KGB thugs and hauled off to spend years in jails, penal colonies and psychiatric wards.

  • Weaponised drone made in China shot down in Ukraine

    Retrofitted and weaponised drone shot down by AK-47 in eastern Ukraine

  • Penn State coach: ‘Aaron Donald has hurt college football and defensive tackles’

    Penn State coach James Franklin is a big fan of Aaron Donald, but he says Donald "has hurt college football and defensive tackles"

  • No signs Ukraine is withdrawing troops from Bakhmut - Russian-installed official

    Russian forces - led by the private Wagner militia - have been trying to encircle and capture the eastern Ukrainian city for months in what has turned into one of the bloodiest battles of the year-long war. Russia, which refers to the city by its Soviet-era name of Artyomovsk, says capturing the city will allow it to launch more offensives deeper into Ukrainian territory which it says it is fighting to "liberate".

  • Republican lawmakers want older Americans to work for food stamps

    The proposal aims to add work requirements for older workers on food-stamps just as 32 states are cutting benefits.

  • Ukraine says it caught a Russian soldier who had been hiding in abandoned buildings for 6 months after being separated from his unit

    The Russian soldier was left behind after his unit fled the Ukrainian counteroffensive last September, police said.

  • Ukraine's president and military vow to keep defending Bakhmut

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his military chiefs agreed on Tuesday to keep defending Bakhmut, which the country's top general said was vital to the defence of the whole eastern front. Zelenskiy's office said the president, top government officials and military commanders had discussed the situation in the small eastern city, where Russian and Ukraine forces are taking heavy casualties. "After considering the defensive operation in the Bakhmut direction, all ... expressed a common position to continue holding and defending the city of Bakhmut," it said in a statement.

  • Has Ukraine made a big mistake by refusing to retreat from Bakhmut?

    Ukraine says its future may depend on the brutal battles currently raging around Bakhmut, but there are growing splits between officials in Kyiv and some Western military analysts over the best approach to what could be a decisive period in the conflict.

  • Putin calls speculation about Ukrainian involvement in Nord Stream explosion "nonsense"

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has called Western media reports about the involvement of Ukrainian activists in the Nord Stream explosions "complete nonsense". Source: Russian Interfax, citing an interview with Putin on the Rossiya-1 TV channel Details: Putin commented on Western media reports that "Ukrainian activists" may have been involved in blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines as follows.