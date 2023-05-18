Battalion commander relieved after holiday ball faces court-martial

The ex-commander of an engineer battalion stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana, faces a June general court-martial for abusive sexual contact, according to online court records and an installation spokesperson.

Lt. Col. Jon-Paul Depreo, the former commander of the 46th Engineer Battalion, is charged with one count of abusive sexual contact, one count of maltreating a subordinate and two counts of conduct unbecoming and officer, said Fort Polk spokesperson Shelby Waryas. Depreo was fired as commander in January for “a loss of trust and confidence in his judgment and ability to command.”

Online court records indicate that Depreo may enter a guilty plea, but the officer’s defense attorney did not respond to questions from Army Times seeking to confirm his plans or the details of a plea bargain. Such agreements, especially those for sex crimes, often result in reduced charges.

Devil’s bargain: How sex crime plea deals let these soldiers retire and avoid registries

Although it’s unclear whether the criminal charges stem from the same incident, Army Times previously reported Depreo’s relief was related to an incident that occurred at the battalion’s Dec. 14, 2022 holiday ball at a casino in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Additionally, the unit’s former top enlisted soldier, Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Compton, also faces a June court-martial. Compton is accused of adultery, distributing child pornography and sharing explicit photographs of himself while in uniform, according to Stars and Stripes. Compton, who was arraigned in November, spent nearly two years as the unit’s top NCO.

Depreo took command of the “Steel Spike” battalion, a separate element of the Fort Bragg, North Carolina-based 20th Engineer Brigade, in June 2021. The engineer officer previously served in various staff roles across the Army, as well as overseas in Iraq and Germany.

His trial is tentatively scheduled for June 26.