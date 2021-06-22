Batten down the hatches, Boise. Thunderstorms, high winds are headed this way

Powerful winds, blowing dust and thunderstorms are expected to hit much of Southern Idaho on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

“The possibility of wind gusts up to 60 mph, with areas of blowing dust and wind damage, exists this evening,” read a news release from the National Weather Service’s Boise office.

The blustery weather is expected to stretch from southeastern Oregon up to McCall, and as far south as Silver City, Mountain Home and Twin Falls. The storms are also expected in both the upper and lower Treasure Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a “high wind watch” from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

️ Thunderstorm & wind threat increases this afternoon and evening. Main threats will be the wind gust potential:

• Thunderstorms will be capable of outflow wind gusts up to 60mph

• Areas of blowing dust

• Brief Heavy Rain

Stay tuned for updates! #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/t28zFL8S7g — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) June 22, 2021

The storms, which are forecasted for this afternoon and evening, may include heavy rain, hail and strong winds, according to the release.

Starting this weekend, the National Weather Service has forecasted extreme heat, with temperatures expected to hit over 100 degrees from Sunday through the following Friday. The high on Tuesday could be 110 in Boise.

Much of the Mountain West has seen scorching temperatures and extreme drought in recent weeks, both of which, scientists say, are indicators of a changing climate primarily caused by planet-warming emissions.