Batten down the hatches, SLO County: More storms are about to hit the Central Coast

After a week of mostly tranquil conditions, batten down the hatches and prepare for rough weather ahead. Two low-pressure systems will bring stormy conditions from Saturday through Wednesday morning.

The first system, a cold front stretching beyond Hawaii, will sweep across the Central Coast from late Saturday into Sunday morning. Expect moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) southerly winds and gentle to moderate rainfall. Rainfall totals are forecast to be between 0.50 and 1.25 inches. Due to the subtropical nature of this system, temperatures will remain mild and snow levels will be above 7,000 feet.

The second system is a potent storm off Cape Mendocino. Its associated cold front will tap into a plume of subtropical moisture (atmospheric river) and reach the Central Coast by Sunday night, ushering in moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph with gusts up to 55 mph) southerly winds along with moderate to heavy rainfall and a chance of thunderstorms into Monday.

This tempest will continue to bring rain showers and a potential for thunderstorms from Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Rainfall estimates for this second system range between 2.5 and 4.5 inches, with higher amounts expected in the coastal mountains due to orographic enhancement. Snow levels will drop to 6,000 feet. Prepare accordingly and stay updated on weather advisories.

A pattern of gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) Santa Lucia winds developing overnight and morning, shifting out of the northwest during the afternoon, will start on Thursday and continue through Saturday. This condition will keep the marine layer to a minimum, with cold to cool mornings and mild afternoons. The inland valleys (Paso Robles) will drop to the mid-30s, while the coastal valleys (San Luis Obispo) and beaches will cool to the low 40s. Highs will reach the mid-60s throughout the region.

Another chance of increasing southerly winds and rain are forecast next Sunday, Monday and Tuesday (Feb. 25, 26 and 27).

Surf report

An 11- to 13-foot westerly (275-degree deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) is expected along our coastline Sunday through Tuesday. Combined with this westerly swell will be 6- to 8-foot southerly (195-degree, shallow-water) seas on Sunday through Monday.

A 6- to 8-foot westerly (280-degree deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 19-second period) is expected on Wednesday, decreasing to 5 to 7 feet (with a 15- to 17-second period) on Thursday into Friday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 57 and 59 degrees through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 49, 63 51, 59 48, 60 46, 60 41, 62 37, 63 35, 64 33, 64

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 54, 65 54, 61 53, 63 51, 62 47, 64 41, 65 40, 66 40, 65

John Lindsey is a retired PG&E marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.