Battered California Faces Billions in Storm Damage to Crops, Homes and Roads

1
David R Baker, Kim Chipman, Mark Chediak and Brian K Sullivan
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The costs of California’s relentless winter storms keep rising. And outside of the human toll — with at least 28 people killed since January — the price will be measured in billions.The “bomb cyclone” that lashed San Francisco on Tuesday was the latest in an epic series of extreme weather events to hit California since New Year’s Eve. It blew out windows from skyscrapers, flung barges into a historic bridge, sent trees tumbling across roads, knocked down power lines, and threatened a major freeway as the waterlogged hillside beneath it started to collapse.Just to the south, in the Santa Cruz area, the river that flooded the town of Pajaro a week ago rose again, while nearby strawberry fields that were already submerged received a fresh round of rain. And on Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed that a rare tornado hit an industrial area of Montebello, east of downtown Los Angeles, injuring one person and damaging several buildings.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The price tag for all this mayhem — road repairs, damaged homes, lost crops — won’t become clear for months. But the early estimates are sobering. In the Salinas Valley region known as America’s Salad Bowl — a key growing hub for the US's supply of lettuce, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower and artichokes — crop damages could climb as high as $500 million and the broader economic impact to the region could reach $1.2 billion, said Christopher Valadez, president of the Grower-Shipper Association of Central California, a trade group that represents farmers, processors and exporters in the region.Read more: Strawberry Prices Expected to Rise as California Fields Flooded

Officials in hard-hit Santa Cruz County, which has seen roads washed out and a popular ocean pier destroyed, estimate $88 million in public infrastructure damage and $49.5 million in crop damage from the storms so far.Tuesday’s damage comes in addition to the destruction California sustained in January, when three weeks of intense rainfall triggered floods and mudslides across the state, closing roads and homes. Moody’s RMS, a risk-modeling service, estimated the statewide cost from floods and infrastructure damage in January to be $5 billion to $7 billion. AccuWeather Inc. put its own estimate far higher at $30 billion.

It’s a dramatic reversal of fortune. After three years of punishing drought, California since late December has endured 12 “atmospheric rivers,” weather systems that channel intense plumes of moisture from hundreds of miles across the ocean and can carry as much water as the Mississippi River at its mouth. Tuesday’s storm added to the river a “bomb cyclone,” a rapidly intensifying low-pressure system that fired up winds and produced a hurricane-like eye that rolled directly over San Francisco. Across the Bay in Oakland, tropical storm-force wind gusts of 39 to 73 miles per hour (63 to 117 kilometers per hour) were reported for seven consecutive hours, according to AccuWeather.“The impacts from the event resembled that of a landfalling strong tropical storm — likely the closest San Francisco residents will ever come to experiencing that weather phenomenon,” said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter.

Downtown San Francisco has received 30.69 inches (78 centimeters) of rain since October 1, which is 11.35 inches above normal, according to the National Weather Service. Los Angeles has received 25.74 inches in the same period, 13.27 inches above normal. On Tuesday, the city got 1.43 inches, a record for the date.

In San Francisco, the city closed off part of busy Mission Street downtown after window glass fell from a nearby tower. Near the city’s baseball park, an historic bridge was closed to vehicle traffic after barges blown by the wind crashed into and damaged it. Meanwhile, workers blocked off lanes of one of the main freeway arteries connecting the city to the Central Valley — Interstate 580 in the Altamont Pass — after the ground beneath it started sliding.

“We’ve gone from extremes, this weather whiplash — the most dry and arid years that we’ve experienced in our lifetimes to some of the wettest years we’ve experienced in our lifetimes,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday, as the latest system approached.

The storms have triggered so much destruction across so much terrain that Newsom has declared a state of emergency in 43 of California’s 58 counties. In each, the damage and the repairs needed are unique. Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, said costs from the latest round of storms will likely go up for weeks as officials assess damages. That comes on top of the more than $1 billion in damage to homes and public infrastructure from a series of deadly storms in January.

In the Sierra Nevada foothills, roads have been closed by landslides that can’t be quickly removed. The California Department of Transportation on Monday posted footage of State Route 70 in Plumas County buried under a collapsed hillside and warned there’s no estimate for when it can reopen.

For some of the state’s industries, the extreme weather has been an inconvenience, but little more. FilmLA, which administers permits to shoot movies and TV shows in the Los Angeles region, said it experienced many cancellations and requests to reschedule projects in the first wave of storms earlier this year. Now applications are being submitted with rain dates included as many producers try to plan their shoots around weather reports.

Operations at California’s busy ports have occasionally been slowed by the storms. Alan McCorkle, CEO of Yusen Terminals LLC in the Port of Los Angeles, said the wind had twice stopped containers from being unloaded. “We also had a situation a few weeks ago where the wind knocked over several empty containers in the yard, which happened to several terminals at the same time, requiring all terminals to shut down for the rest of the shift,” McCorkle said. But such events are rare, even this year, he said.

The state’s sprawling agriculture industry, however, has taken a direct hit. The back-to-back storms struck farmland along the Central Coast particularly hard, putting strawberries and leafy greens in soggy peril and threatening to pinch national produce supply.

At the 99-year-old Ocean Mist Farms, the largest North American grower and supplier of artichokes, the deluge and unseasonably cool temperatures mean its growing crops in the region are delayed by several weeks, according to Mark Munger, senior director of marketing at the family-owned farming operation.

“Shoppers should probably expect very limited supplies in April, and that is directly due to the cold, wet weather we’ve been having,” Munger said. Ocean Mist, headquartered in Monterey County’s Castroville, was not able to plant vegetable crops like lettuce and broccoli on time due to all the rain and standing water. Other vegetables, like Romaine lettuce, also are likely to be hard to find next month. The shortfall is poised to lift retail prices at a time when consumers continue to grapple with high food inflation.

In the Central Valley county of Tulare floods have already damaged citrus and almond orchards, along with dairy farms. As the spring runoff starts in the nearby Sierra Nevada mountains, even more water will flow onto farmland downstream. "The creameries are having to temporarily shut down from the floods, that means a loss of jobs temporarily and dumping of milk," said Tricia Stever Blattler, executive director of the Tulare County Farm Bureau. “There are potentially tens of thousands of acres of cropland under water.”

--With assistance from Laura Curtis, Christopher Palmeri and Joe Deaux.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia’s Next-Gen AI Chips Are Coming to AWS and Google Cloud

    (Bloomberg) -- Riding the surge of hype around ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence products, Nvidia Corp. introduced new chips, supercomputing services and a raft of high-profile partnerships Tuesday intended to showcase how its technology will fuel the next wave of AI breakthroughs.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears

  • 5 killed, train derailed as 'bomb cyclone' hits California

    A "bomb cyclone" is wreaking havoc across an already soaked California, killing at least five people in the San Francisco Bay Area, including four hit by falling trees or limbs, officials said. A dramatic drop in atmospheric pressure triggered the so-called bomb cyclone that swept in from the Pacific Ocean and clobbered the San Francisco area. The storm packed heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 90 mph that knocked down trees, blocking major roadways and highways, officials said.

  • Ghost lake set to reappear as California hit again by rain

    A lake that dried up 80 years ago looked set on Tuesday to reappear, as monster rainfall accumulated over California's wet winter season overwhelms the state's rivers.In California's Central Valley, authorities issued evacuation orders for residents of communities in Tulare County, where a lake that dried up around World War II was set to reappear.

  • See How a Wild, Wet Winter Has Transformed California

    California is drenched.

  • 56 feet and counting: Lake Tahoe records 2 of its snowiest months on record with more still to come

    It’s been quite the winter for snow lovers in the West, but too much of the white stuff has turned into a nightmare for people living near Lake Tahoe on the California-Nevada border, as the region has now reported two of its snowiest months on record with more still to come.

  • California storms: Lake Shasta now three-quarters full as rains bring it closer to top

    Lake Shasta has risen 8 feet over the last week and more than 100 feet since Dec. 1.

  • Water Gushes From Northern Arizona Dam as Evacuations Ordered

    Water gushed fiercely from a dam in northern Arizona on Wednesday, March 22, amid evacuation orders in the area due to potential flooding.Footage posted to Twitter shows Sullivan Lake, a reservoir situated near Paulden, Yavapai County, on Wednesday.According to the National Weather Service, flooding continued in “nearly every waterway in Yavapai County and northern Gila County” on Wednesday morning. Credit: Yavapai County Flood Control District via Storyful

  • As spring starts, Oregon mountain blizzard to hit passes, valley snow possible

    Heavy snow in the Cascade mountains and the possibility of low-elevation snow could throw a wrench into spring break travel plans late this week

  • Tornado Touches Down East Of Downtown Los Angeles As Video Surfaces Of Possible Second Twister Near Santa Barbara – Update

    UPDATED with the latest: The morning after the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Northwest Los Angeles and parts of Ventura County, videos began surfacing online of a short funnel reaching down toward a swirling cloud of debris on the ground about 50 miles away. Local (and national) TV news outlets were soon […]

  • ‘Lucky to be alive:’ See damage from wind, rain in last California storm

    “That car is pretty totalled.”

  • Flooding is likely in Arizona as waterways rise due to rain, snow: What to know

    Residents along Wet Beaver Creek and West Clear Creek were evacuated Tuesday. Others along the Verde River and Oak Creek could also be affected.

  • Rising floodwaters lead to more evacuation orders in Arizona

    Some evacuation orders were lifted while others remained Wednesday as heavy rains began to dissipate in northern Arizona, but flooding threats lingered. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office officials said residents in Sedona could go home after determining that Oak Creek waters had gone down enough but said they should still be prepared to evacuate if needed. Meanwhile, residents in one area of Camp Verde were told to evacuate because of flooding in low-lying areas along the Verde River.

  • Tornado Warning issued for Southwestern LA County and Central Ventura County

    The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Southwestern LA County and Central Ventura County.

  • SRP releases more water as Arizona flood watches are extended

    SRP has been releasing more and more water due to ongoing snowpack melts and storms causing more floods throughout the Phoenix area.

  • Evacuations underway in Black Canyon City as Agua Fria River rises

    Residents of the Rivers Edge RV Park in Black Canyon City and other nearby low-lying areas were ordered to evacuate on Wednesday morning.

  • Satellite images capture scale of California floods

    STORY: Satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies show the before and after views of reservoirs and farmlands hit by floods and rain in central California areas like Tulare County, Watsonville and Lake Oroville.Tens of thousands of storm-weary Californians were without power and under evacuation warnings on Wednesday (March 22) as the latest storm packing wind-blown rain and snow threatened to bring more flooding to the rain-soaked state.

  • Is the Western drought finally ending? That depends on where you look

    California's snowpack was more than twice the average in much of the state in early March 2023. Mario Tama/Getty ImagesAfter three years of extreme drought, the Western U.S. is finally getting a break. Mountain ranges are covered in deep snow, and water reservoirs in many areas are filling up following a series of atmospheric rivers that brought record rain and snowfall to large parts of the region. Many people are looking at the snow and water levels and asking: Is the drought finally over? The

  • Five kids crawl into underground storm drain and end up lost in New York, cops say

    They called 911 from inside the tunnel when they realized they were lost.

  • Strong Wind Gusts Blow Furniture Off High-Rise Balcony in San Francisco

    A couch flew from a high-rise balcony in San Francisco as fierce wind gusts tore through the area on March 21.Brandon Au recorded this video, and told Storyful he was walking around the property with a real-estate agent when he noticed how hard the wind was blowing.“I noticed the tiles on the balcony flying and water seeping through the door, so I started recording,” he said. “When I was recording, the tiles jumped up more aggressively. That is when I noticed the couch flying in the sky from the building across.”He said the furniture came off a balcony from another high-rise building.The video shows balcony tiles slamming up against a glass door before Au exclaims that a couch just flew. He posted followup footage showing brown cushions and a bent metal sofa frame on the ground.The National Weather Service warned of high winds with gusts of more than 70 mph in higher elevation areas. Credit: Brandon Au via Storyful

  • ‘The blob’: 5,000-mile wide, 13M-ton seaweed bulk growing on way to Florida, expert says

    Channel 9 is monitoring a 5,000-mile bulk of seaweed over the waters of the tropical Atlantic that has already started floating up the Florida coast.