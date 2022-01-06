Battered East Coast braces for first potential bomb cyclone of new year as winter storm closes in

A swath of the East Coast was bracing Thursday for the second major snowstorm in five days while blinding snow, high winds and below-zero temperatures rolled across parts of the Upper Midwest.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said the storm should develop into the first bomb cyclone of 2022. A bomb cyclone is defined as a storm that’s central pressure plummets within 24 hours. The storm could whip up strong winds, pull in more moisture and drive higher snow totals as it heads toward New England, he said.

In the East, parts of Kentucky, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee will take the first hit Thursday evening. In and around Washington, D.C., where more than a foot of snow fell in some places Monday, up to six inches more snow was forecast Thursday night into Friday.

In Virginia, crews had worked through Tuesday to free up a roughly 50-mile traffic jam in I-95 that forced scores of drivers to wait in their cars for more than 24 hours. More than 100,000 Virginia homes and businesses remained without power Thursday from Monday's storm.

"These back-to-back storms will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility, particularly as many continue to deal with power outages," said Gov. Ralph Northam, who declared a state of emergency.

Northbound and southbound sections of Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg, Va., are closed Jan. 3 because of snow and ice.

Up to a foot of snow could sweep across parts of Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, if the storm strengthens fast enough, Accuweather said. Boston was expecting up to 8 inches.

"This will be a disruptive storm, and since cold air will be preceding the storm, snow will accumulate on roads as soon as it starts,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

In the Upper Midwest, a powerful storm was pounding parts of Colorado on Thursday with what could reach 16 inches of snow, the National Weather Service said. In some areas winds were gusting to 55 mph.

Minnesota and Wisconsin were expecting less snow, but wind chills of -25 to -35 will continue into Friday morning across much of the state, the weather service said.

