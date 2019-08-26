Battered Hong Kong faces economic recession, existential crisis

By Noah Sin and Lukas Job

HONG KONG (Reuters) - As one of the world's most important trade and business hubs, Hong Kong was always going to struggle this year because of the escalating U.S.-China tariff war.

But after three months of anti-government protests, the semi-autonomous Chinese city, a shopper's paradise and gourmet destination for millions of tourists each year, is facing an existential as well as an economic crisis.

The world's biggest equity deal this year was to unfold in Hong Kong later this month but has been put on hold. Banks are issuing unprecedented profit warnings, while hotels and restaurants are half-empty. Several global events have been postponed and economists say retail sales could drop by 20%-30% this year.

Hong Kong is facing its first recession in a decade, with all its growth pillars under significant stress.

While protesters are disrupting day-to-day activities, Beijing has displayed its paramilitary might near the border, raising questions over the city's political, financial and economic future.

"Hong Kong is facing a crisis almost unprecedented in its history," said Edison Lee, equities analyst at Jefferies.

In the April-June quarter, when the impact of the protests was mild, the economy shrank 0.4 percent from the previous quarter. Since then, demonstrations have spread across the territory, disrupting traffic, paralysing shopping and tourist areas and closing down the city's sprawling airport at times.

The third quarter is bound to confirm the recession by its technical definition of two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.

For the whole year, the government expects growth at 0-1%, but some analysts expect it to shrink. Forecasting at this juncture, given the myriad of pathways the social crisis might take, is of little value, but the contraction could be severe.

"When you have a boom for so many years, and now you get a bust, the bust is going to be quite massive also," said Kevin Lai, chief economist for Asia ex-Japan at Daiwa Capital Markets.





Graphic: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/5079/5036/Losing%20steam%20Hong%20Kong%20economy.jpg





CORPORATE WARNINGS

Citing political unrest, China's biggest e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has delayed its up to $15 billion listing in Hong Kong, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters earlier this week.

Bank of East Asia, after reporting a 75% plunge in first-half net profit due to writedowns in China, warned on Wednesday about the impact further protests could have on small and medium enterprises.

More than 20 other companies, including developer Henderson Land, hotel group Shangri-La Asia, Emperor Watch & Jewellery, department store operator Lifestyle International and rail operator MTR Corp, said in recent earnings reports the protests have been damaging.

The Catering and Hotel Industries Employees General Union told Reuters employers had asked some of its members to take non-paid leave this month because of the downturn in business.

Yiu Si-wing, Chairman of China Travel Service (HK) Ltd, a major mainland tour operator, said revenue from room sales was set to plunge 50% in August.

"Visits from mainland China that usually account for 80% of arrivals are down most as people fear for their safety," Yiu told Reuters.

Organisers of several conferences and exhibitions are scrambling to postpone events.

Trade representatives of the world’s largest diamond trading centres have asked the organiser of the Hong Kong Jewellery and Gem Fair to postpone the high-profile event, which typically welcomes more than 54,000 visitors. The fair is due to be held in September.

BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, has postponed a two-day September conference at the Four Seasons Hotel until February "so that as many partners as possible from across Asia are able to join."

On Thursday, the Hong Kong Retail Management Association, which represents more than 8,000 businesses, urged all landlords to halve rents for six months and warned if the situation continued "many retailers may have to sack staff".





Graphic: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/5080/5037/Protest%20pressure%20Hong%20Kong%20economy.jpg





HANDS TIED

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has repeatedly warned that protests are hurting the economy. She has consistently declined to meet any of the protesters' core demands.