Battered Indian Bonds Get Some Relief on Auction Cancelation

(Bloomberg) -- Indian bonds gained after the central bank scrapped a weekly debt sale amid rising yields with a central bank rate decision due on Thursday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond fell as much as 7 basis points to 6.80%. That remains nearly 40 basis points higher this year as record borrowing for the next fiscal year coincided with a global rout in bonds. The 5-year bond yield was down 6 basis points to 6.38%.

The reprieve may be short-lived as traders are worried about the unprecedented bond sales of about 15 trillion rupees ($200 billion) for the fiscal year starting April amid dwindling demand. Investors are also looking to the Reserve Bank of India’s policy review on Thursday for clues on how it will support the massive bond-sale plan.

“With policy normalization underway, RBI’s support to bond markets is expected to remain constrained,” said Churchil Bhatt, executive vice president for debt investments at Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. “Tough as it may be, the RBI will have to non-disruptively juggle between its objectives of policy normalization and management of borrowing program.”

The RBI, which manages the government’s borrowing program, canceled a 240 billion rupee bond sale for this week, citing the government’s cash position, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release late Monday.

Separately, a local news agency NewsRise reported that the government does not plan to borrow the 300 billion rupees it hasn’t sold in the past auctions in the remaining weeks of the fiscal-year end by March, citing an unnamed finance ministry official, traders said.

The RBI began its three-day policy meeting on Tuesday with a majority of economists in a Bloomberg poll expecting the central bank to raise the reverse repo rate, the rate at which it drains the money from banking system. It’s seen keeping the benchmark rate unchanged.

“Higher cash balances has led to cancellation of the upcoming auction this week,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. “This has soothed the local bond market even as global yields continue to rise.”

