Battered Indian Bonds Get Some Relief on Auction Cancelation

Subhadip Sircar
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Indian bonds gained after the central bank scrapped a weekly debt sale amid rising yields with a central bank rate decision due on Thursday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond fell as much as 7 basis points to 6.80%. That remains nearly 40 basis points higher this year as record borrowing for the next fiscal year coincided with a global rout in bonds. The 5-year bond yield was down 6 basis points to 6.38%.

The reprieve may be short-lived as traders are worried about the unprecedented bond sales of about 15 trillion rupees ($200 billion) for the fiscal year starting April amid dwindling demand. Investors are also looking to the Reserve Bank of India’s policy review on Thursday for clues on how it will support the massive bond-sale plan.

“With policy normalization underway, RBI’s support to bond markets is expected to remain constrained,” said Churchil Bhatt, executive vice president for debt investments at Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. “Tough as it may be, the RBI will have to non-disruptively juggle between its objectives of policy normalization and management of borrowing program.”

The RBI, which manages the government’s borrowing program, canceled a 240 billion rupee bond sale for this week, citing the government’s cash position, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release late Monday.

Separately, a local news agency NewsRise reported that the government does not plan to borrow the 300 billion rupees it hasn’t sold in the past auctions in the remaining weeks of the fiscal-year end by March, citing an unnamed finance ministry official, traders said.

The RBI began its three-day policy meeting on Tuesday with a majority of economists in a Bloomberg poll expecting the central bank to raise the reverse repo rate, the rate at which it drains the money from banking system. It’s seen keeping the benchmark rate unchanged.

“Higher cash balances has led to cancellation of the upcoming auction this week,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. “This has soothed the local bond market even as global yields continue to rise.”

(Updates with investor comment in fourth para)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia Bonds Extend Global Rout on Relentless Rate-Hike Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian bonds slumped, helping to re-energize this year’s global bond rout as traders become more certain that just about every major central bank will accelerate tightening steps to rein in inflation.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave

  • Is it better to get your tax refund in crypto, I-Bonds or hard cash? Financial advisers weigh in

    Taxpayers who use TurboTax can ask to have their refunds deposited directly into a Coinbase account, where the money can be converted to more than 100 types of cryptocurrencies without trading fees, or it can sit in U.S. dollars, ready for future trades. This decision comes at a time when investment experts urge caution as volatile investments such as bitcoin and ethereum may or may not rebound from recent declines. There are plenty of ways to use a tax refund in the market, financial advisers say.

  • Paytm’s Rising Buy Ratings Signal Bottom in Wake of IPO Disaster

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s pioneering digital payments startup Paytm is gradually regaining the confidence of some analysts after it had one of the worst debuts by a major technology company less than three months ago. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta

  • Suncorp CEO Says Business Performance Has Been Quite Strong

    Steve Johnston, chief executive officer of Suncorp Group Ltd., one of Australia's largest insurance and banking firms, discusses financial results and outlook. Suncorp shares are up Tuesday. The insurer said first-half cash earnings decreased 29% to A$361 million amid weather events and natural hazard claims, but also said it has "good momentum." Johnston speaks with Paul Allen on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • U.S. adds Chinese entities to red-flag export list, WuXi Bio shares plunge

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it had added 33 Chinese entities to its so-called 'unverified list', which requires U.S. exporters to go through more procedures before shipping goods to the entities. The department said it was taking the step as it was unable to verify the legitimacy and reliability of those entities in relation to their use of U.S. exports. The entities included listed companies, universities as well as aerospace and electronics suppliers.

  • Neil Young takes aim at Spotify CEO, big banks

    Young, in a statement on his website, criticized the music streaming platform's chief executive officer, Daniel Ek, saying he was the main problem, in the wake of criticism of U.S. podcaster Joe Rogan, who has courted controversy with his views on COVID-19 vaccines and his use of racial slurs. Spotify hosts the top-rated podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

  • Music NFT Platform HitPiece Back in the News for the Wrong Reasons

    The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) sent HitPiece a cease and desist notice, which could leave HitPiece in hot water.

  • Euro zone inflation could subside before becoming entrenched: Lagarde

    Euro zone inflation risks are on the rise but price pressures could still subside before becoming entrenched in expectations, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday. Pointing to mounting inflation risks, Lagarde opened the door last week to an interest rate hike later in 2022 and said that a March 10 meeting will be crucial in deciding how quickly the bank would wind down its long-running bond buying scheme, a cornerstone of its stimulus efforts. "We have to bear in mind that demand conditions in the euro area do not show the same signs of overheating that can be observed in other major economies," Lagarde told the European Parliament's committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs.

  • Americans Face Record Metals Prices as Shipping Costs Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Surging prices of the raw materials needed for your refrigerators, automobiles, window frames and plumbing show no signs of abating as America’s supply-chain crisis spills into another year.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to

  • Peng Shuai spotted at Olympic event with IOC president Thomas Bach by her side

    Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai was seen Tuesday at the Olympic women's freeski big air event, where China's Eileen Gu won gold.

  • Panicked at the pumps: Florida gasoline prices hit 8-year high, AAA says

    Gas prices in Florida continued to skyrocket in the last week, climbing to the highest they’ve been in the last eight years.

  • 5 popular financial rules you might want to ditch

    Even experienced investors might rely on maxims that are outdated and no longer serving your financial well-being.

  • Google co-founder Larry Page sold more than $80 million worth of stock

    Google parent Alphabet Inc. disclosed that Larry Page, co-founder and current board member, has sold more than $80 million worth of shares, a couple of days after the stock soared on the back of a blowout earnings report and stock-split announcement.

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • Alphabet Stock Just Split – What Does That Mean & How Does It Affect Your Investments?

    When Alphabet stock split earlier this month, many investors saw their net worth rise rapidly. The 20-for-1 stock split meant that each share of Alphabet, Google's parent company, was now worth 20...

  • 4 Ways to Grow $100,000 into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

    Once you've got a decent chunk of money, compounding does much of the hard work to help your nest egg grow. It's large enough that compounding can actually add significant amounts to your balance, while being small enough to potentially reach it fairly early in your career. With that in mind, these four ways to grow $100,000 into $1 million for your retirement savings can help you get through that time period where compounding really starts to do the hard work on your behalf.

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.