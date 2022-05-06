Battered U.S. stocks may not be bargains as investors brace for inflation data

FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York
Lewis Krauskopf
·4 min read

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks' tumble this year is putting an increased focus on equity valuations, as investors assess whether recently discounted shares are worth buying in the face of a hawkish Federal Reserve and widespread geopolitical uncertainty.

With the benchmark S&P 500 index down 13.5% year-to-date, valuations stand at their lowest levels in two years, putting the index's forward price-to-earnings ratio at 17.9 times from 21.7 at the end of 2021, according to the latest data from Refinitiv Datastream.

Although many investors tended to brush off elevated valuations during the market's dynamic surge from its post-COVID-19 lows, they have been quick to punish companies viewed as overvalued this year, as the Fed rolls back easy money policies that had kept bond yields low and buoyed equities.

While recently discounted valuations may boost stocks' appeal to some bargain hunters, other investors believe equities may not be cheap enough, as the Fed signals it is ready to aggressively tighten monetary policy to fight inflation, bond yields surge, and geopolitical risks such as the war in Ukraine continue roiling markets.

"Stocks are getting close to fair valuation ... but they're not quite there yet," said J. Bryant Evans, portfolio manager at Cozad Asset Management in Champaign, Illinois. "If you take into account bond yields, inflation, what is going on with GDP and the broader economy, they're not quite there yet."

Wild swings shook markets in the past week after the Fed delivered a widely expected 50 basis point rate increase and signaled similar moves for the meetings ahead as it tries to quell the highest annual inflation rates in 40 years. The index has declined for five straight weeks, its longest losing streak since mid-2011.

More volatility could be in store if next week's monthly consumer price index reading exceeds expectations, potentially bolstering the case for even more aggressive monetary policy tightening from the Fed.

"There has ... been a healthy reset in valuations and sentiment," wrote Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services, in a recent note to clients.

"For stocks to move higher on a sustainable basis, investors will likely need to have greater confidence in the Fed's ability to tame inflation without unduly hurting the economy."

Though valuations have come down, S&P 500's forward P/E stands above its long-term average of 15.5 times earnings estimates.

Graphic- U.S. stock market valuations: https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD/znpnemgxyvl/chart.png

Potentially burnishing stocks' appeal, S&P 500 companies are expected to increase earnings by about 9% this year, according to Refinitiv data, as they wrap up a better-than-expected first-quarter reporting season.

One likely factor is whether Treasuries extend a sell-off that has lifted the benchmark 10-year note yield, which moves inversely to prices, to its highest since late 2018.

Higher yields in particular dull the allure of technology and other high-growth sectors, as their cash flows are often more weighted in the future and diminished when discounted at higher rates.

The forward P/E for the S&P 500 technology sector has declined from 28.5 times to 21.4 so far this year, according to Refinitiv Datastream data as of Friday morning.

"In terms of growth valuations, they have been hit the hardest and likely the most oversold," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities.

But the sector continues to trade at a nearly 20% premium to the overall S&P 500, above the 15% premium it has averaged over the broader index over the past five years.

If the 10-year yield hovers between 3% to 3.5%, after being a "fraction" of that level for a long period, "that is going to continue to be a weight on the P/E and therefore the discounting mechanism for the growth and technology space," said John Lynch, chief investment officer for Comerica Wealth Management, which favors value over growth shares.

"To a large extent, (the pressure from higher yields) has been baked in," Lynch said. "But I don't think it is going to go away. I think it is going to persist."

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Richard Chang)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brutal Stock Selloff Is a Multitude of Bear Cases Coming True

    (Bloomberg) -- First it was a rout in the stay-at-home names that surged in the pandemic. Then speculative software makers with barely any earnings went south. Now the giant technology names whose sway on benchmarks has been decried by bears for years are dragging the market down.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapStocks Crat

  • Fed hawks Waller, Bullard push back on 'behind the curve' view

    "How far behind the curve could we have possibly been if, using forward guidance, one views rate hikes effectively beginning in September 2021?" Fed Governor Christopher Waller said, noting the rise in yields on the two-year Treasury note that began last fall. "What may appear as a policy error to some was viewed as appropriate policy by others based on their views regarding the health of the labor market," Waller said in remarks prepared for delivery at a conference at Stanford University titled "How monetary policy got behind the curve." St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, also in remarks prepared for delivery at the conference, took note of the rise in the yield on the two-year Treasury note, seen as a good measure of near-term expectations for the Fed's policy interest rate.

  • These money and investing tips can give you a parachute when stocks dive

    MUTUAL FUNDS WEEKLY Don’t miss these top money and investing features: 8 ways to protect your money if you think stocks are headed even lower Meet the little-known Vanguard fund that’s crushing it ...

  • Who’s to blame for Thursday’s selloff? The Fed, and you, says this analyst

    'The market’s mistake to rally hard without sufficient new information to warrant this in conditions in which such a rally could not possibly be sustained.'

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Stocks Plunge, Treasury Yields Soar In Delayed Fed Reaction

    Treasury yields surged in a delayed reaction to the Fed meeting. Stocks dived, wiping out Wednesday's market rally.

  • ‘Unhinged’ markets followed ‘unforced error’ by Fed’s Powell, says David Tepper

    Billionaire investor David Tepper puts the blame for this week's market volatility on the shoulders of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the Bank of England.

  • Stocks Sell Off in Sharp Reversal of Post-FOMC Rally

    U.S. equity indexes rallied hard during Jerome Powell’s post-Federal Open Market Committee meeting press conference yesterday, posting the biggest rally in two years because the Federal Reserve Chair said the central bank was not “actively considering” a 75-basis-point rate hike. Today, 95% of the S&P 500 is trading lower, The Dow Jones Industrial Average is off more than 700 points, and the Nasdaq Composite is down more than 5%. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note surged as high as 3.106% before settling at 3.09%, its highest level since 2018, as investors seem to be more and more accepting of the fact that the Fed will continue to aggressively fight inflation, at the risk of equity valuations and economic growth. Tony Greer, founder of TG Macro, joins Real Vision’s Maggie Lake to talk about today’s price action and central bank policy as well as natural gas and other critical commodities. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3vJLkLB

  • Elon Musk pitch deck for Twitter promises to nearly triple ad revenue, create $10 billion subscription business: report

    Elon Musk is telling potential investors in his deal for Twitter Inc. that he will seek to triple the company's ad revenue and create a $10 billion-a-year subscription business within six years, according to a Friday report.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple An 'Absolute Loser' In Market Correction; 5 Resilient Stocks

    The market correction suffered a violent sell-off late in the week. Apple is a relative winner but an absolute loser.

  • Where Will CrowdStrike Be in 3 Years?

    CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) went public on June 12, 2019. The cloud-based cybersecurity company priced its IPO at $34 a share, and its stock started trading at $63.50. Between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2022 (which ended in January), CrowdStrike's number of subscription customers jumped from 2,516 to 16,325, which boosted its annual revenue from $250 million to $1.45 billion.

  • Stocks Extend Losing Streak to 5 Weeks

    Stocks ended a wild week with modest declines, extending a selloff that has dragged the S&P 500 to its longest weekly losing streak in more than a decade.

  • Fed’s Waller and Bullard Defend Policies, Say Guidance Working

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of the Federal Reserve’s most hawkish policy makers defended the central bank on Friday against charges that it had fallen well behind the curve in fighting inflation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapSaudi Prince Reverses Course on Twitter for

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Jobs Number Leads to Nothing

    The S&P 500 has initially fallen a bit during the course of the Friday session, but after the jobs number, we have recovered enough to show signs of indifference.

  • The Fed raised interest rates – what to do now with your retirement portfolio

    Inflation is rising, the stock market is volatile and now the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates – but investors, as always, should steer clear of any major changes, financial advisers said. The Federal Reserve announced a half-point hike in the federal funds rate on Wednesday, in an effort to combat inflation. This rise may also not be the last, as the Federal Open Market Committee considers additional increases during the next few meetings, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said during a press conference on Wednesday.

  • Dow ends nearly 1,100 points lower and Nasdaq sheds 5%, marking its worst day in two years

    U.S. stocks swooned Thursday, with the Dow and Nasdaq booking their steepest daily drops since 2020, a day after a Fed rate hike sparked a huge relief rally.

  • U.S. Labor Board Accuses Starbucks of Retaliatory Firings

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. violated federal law by firing, threatening, and carrying out surveillance on union activists in New York, U.S. labor board prosecutors alleged in a complaint.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapSaudi Prince Reverses Course on Twitter

  • Bitcoin Liquidations Lead $400M in Futures Losses After Drop to $35.7K

    Crypto markets saw the highest amount of liquidations so far this month.

  • Russian infiltrators in Ukraine could pick up momentum on 9 May - Ministry of Internal Affairs

    Svitlana Kizilova - Friday, 6 May 2022, 21:53 The Ministry of Internal Affairs is presuming that infiltrators and other criminal elements will step up their activity just before 9 May. Source: First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhenii Yenin, cited by Ukrinform Details: Yevhenii Yenin clarified that over 5,000 law enforcement officers across the country will be involved in ensuring security during the planned events on the Day of Victory over Nazism in World War II.

  • Stocks end rocky week with their 5th straight weekly decline

    A turbulent week on Wall Street ended Friday with more losses and the stock market’s fifth straight weekly decline.

  • Stocks slide, long-dated yields rise on inflation concerns

    Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields surged and global stock markets slid further on Friday as investors worried the Federal Reserve may not be able to curb inflation in the years ahead even as U.S. data showed decelerating wage growth in April. Labor Department data showed the unemployment rate fell last month to its pre-pandemic low of 3.5% as job growth moderated. The data underscored challenges the Fed and other central banks face as they battle rising inflation with China's lockdowns causing persistent supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine pressuring food prices.