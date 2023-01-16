Battersea calls for more foster carers in Kent and Surrey

An animal welfare charity has called on Kent and Surrey residents to foster dogs and cats in need of a home.

Battersea cared for 1,601 dogs and 1,743 cats in 2021 at their three main sites - including at Brands Hatch in Kent.

It also has community locations in Ashford, Guildford and Basingstoke.

A Battersea spokeswoman said having a larger network of foster carers would mean the charity had the capacity to help more animals.

The charity is looking for applicants that live near their centres or community locations, and who do not have other pets, to foster an animal.

'We need more people'

Foster carers provide temporary support for dogs and cats, while giving Battersea an opportunity to see how the animals behave in a home environment, which helps them pick an appropriate new home.

Head of volunteering, fostering and communities at Battersea, Charlotte Fielder, said suddenly entering kennels or a cattery was often a "worrying experience" for rescue animals.

"Fostering means they can be looked after in a more familiar setting and have round-the-clock care where needed," she said.

"We have many dedicated foster carers at Battersea, but now we need more people to apply and help us be there for dogs and cats everywhere."

Foster carers help animals like Nala - a four-year-old domestic short-haired cat who arrived at Battersea after her owner could no longer look after her.

The cat had ongoing medical issues, which meant she struggled to find a new home.

But Polly and Scott took Nala into their home for two months, before she found a permanent home in Surrey.

"When we first became foster carers for Battersea, we wondered why we hadn't done it sooner," the couple said.

"Caring for cats who need more personal attention, or have special requirements, and helping them find a loving home is extremely fulfilling."

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.